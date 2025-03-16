HAUSER Brings 'Music Unites the World' to India with a Powerful New Performance

For this chapter of "Music Unites the World,” HAUSER reimagines “Mundian To Bach Ke” on the cello

INDIA, March 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of his global project “Music Unites the World,” internationally renowned cellist HAUSER turns his focus to India, delivering a unique tribute to the country’s rich and influential musical heritage.

With over 4 billion views and over a billion streams, HAUSER has built a reputation for blending classical and contemporary styles, bringing new life to iconic melodies. “Music Unites the World” is his most ambitious project yet—performing a defining song from every country to highlight the power of music as a universal language.

A Tribute to India Through “Mundian To Bach Ke”

Released in 1997 and made globally famous in the early 2000s, “Mundian To Bach Ke” is one of the most recognizable Punjabi tracks, blending traditional bhangra beats with modern electronic music. The song became an international sensation, introducing Punjabi music to audiences worldwide.

For this chapter of “Music Unites the World,” HAUSER reimagines “Mundian To Bach Ke” on the cello, adding a unique classical element to its energetic rhythm while maintaining the song’s signature intensity.

“I want to prove, once and for all, that music connects and unites every nation, every culture, and every person on this planet. That’s why I decided to play one song from every single country. The project won’t stop until I’ve played a song from every corner of the world. Now, let’s see which nation is the loudest, the wildest, the proudest!” – HAUSER

A Global Celebration of Music

“Music Unites the World” is more than a performance series—it’s a journey through the sounds that define nations. HAUSER’s project is a tribute to the music that shapes cultural identity while reinforcing the idea that music connects people across borders.

By sharing these performances on digital platforms, HAUSER invites global audiences to experience and appreciate the musical traditions of each country, making India and “Mundian To Bach Ke” the newest addition to this worldwide celebration.

About HAUSER

HAUSER is an internationally recognized cellist known for his ability to merge classical virtuosity with a modern, dynamic approach to music. His performances have captivated audiences across the world, earning him over 4 billion views, over a billion streams, and a loyal global fanbase.

Through “Music Unites the World,” HAUSER continues his mission of celebrating cultural diversity through music, one country, one song at a time.

INDIA - Mundian to Bach Ke

