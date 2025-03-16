Louvre Art Shopping 2025 Artist Preview: Lu Lan-Hsin

Kasashima Gallery will present “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail” at Art Shopping 2025 in Paris, featuring Asian artists who merge tradition and innovation on Kyoto folding fans. Highlighted artist Lu Lan-Hsin will showcase cosmic-themed works, redefining artistic expression with bold colors and dynamic compositions.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (MERXWIRE) – The Spring Edition of Art Shopping 2025 – Salon International d’Art Contemporain is set to make a spectacular appearance in April at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France. For this highly anticipated exhibition, Kasashima Gallery from Osaka, Japan, will present a special thematic project titled “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail”. This project invites multiple Asian artists to showcase the beauty of Eastern culture and art through their creations on Kyo Folding Fans.

This report will introduce the participating artists of “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail”, delving into their artistic philosophies and the unique characteristics of their works. Through this exploration, readers will gain insight into the diverse facets of contemporary art and experience creative perspectives rooted in Asian cultural backgrounds. The featured artist in this edition is Lu Lan-Hsin.

Participant of “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail”, Taiwanese artist Lu Lan-Hsin. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

Taiwanese emerging artist Lu Lan-Hsin, a practitioner of contemporary aesthetics, has rapidly risen in the art world with her innovative visual language and distinctive aesthetic style. For this exhibition, she has carefully selected three contemporary paintings, which have been transformed into Kyoto folding fans through digital output techniques. Her showcased works revolve around themes of stars, the cosmos, and artistic space, challenging the boundaries of traditional art. Through bold color applications, a fusion of abstraction and figuration, and a unique visual impact, Lu’s creations not only reflect humanity’s boundless curiosity and imagination about the universe but also highlight her infinite potential in artistic expression.

Lu Lan-Hsin’s Artwork: “Dreamscape of Stars.” (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

“Dreamscape of Stars” is a mesmerizing cosmic painting that transports viewers into a dreamlike universe. At its core, the artwork features a flowing galaxy, drawing the audience into an ethereal celestial realm. The interplay of interwoven and shifting colors mirrors the fleeting light and shadow of a dream, while the twinkling stars pulsate like a rhythmic heartbeat. This piece not only captures the beauty and mystery of the cosmos but also conveys the artist’s profound reflections on the universe and the meaning of life through its dreamlike scenery.

Lu Lan-Hsin’s Artwork: “Color Frenzy.” (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

“Color Frenzy” is a composition brimming with poetic expression and imagination. Every element within the painting seems to be imbued with life—some appearing light and airy, while others exude weight and strength, collectively forming a dynamic and tension-filled artistic space. Within this space, colors and lines intertwine, creating a series of captivating visual narratives. These visuals convey stories of growth, struggle, and dreams, resonating deeply with the emotions of each viewer.

A total of 20 artists from Taiwan and Japan have been invited by Kasashima Gallery to participate in the thematic project “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail.” The exhibition features a diverse range of artistic expressions, including Chinese ink painting, traditional calligraphy, hard-nib calligraphy, and contemporary art, showcasing the unique cultural and artistic styles of the East.

From April 4 to April 6, 2025, Kasashima Gallery’s thematic project, “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail,” will be exhibited at the Carrousel du Louvre, alongside hundreds of artists from around the world. This exhibition is not only a grand event for international artistic exchange but also a unique opportunity to explore the essence of Eastern art. All art enthusiasts are warmly invited to attend and experience this remarkable artistic celebration.

