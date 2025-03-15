PHILIPPINES, March 15 - Press Release

March 15, 2025 Pimentel receives PNPAAAI's "Gawad sa Natatanging Lakan" March 14, 2025 - Silang, Cavite - Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III received the Gawad sa Natatanging Lakan (Adopted Award) from the Philippine National Police Academy Alumni Association, Inc. (PNPAAAI), led by its chairperson, Retired Police Major General Gilberto Cruz. PNPAAAI recognized Pimentel's "significant contributions to the Alumni Members through [his] expertise and skills in achieving the common goal—for the betterment of our country." The association emphasized that the award was given to "deserving PNPAAAI honorary, adopted, or associate members for having demonstrated exemplary performance in their respective fields or professions that greatly contributed to the accomplishment of the overall goal and objectives of the PNPAAAI." The awarding ceremony took place at the PNPA New Mess Hall, Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda, as part of the 45th Grand Alumni Homecoming of PNPAAAI. The event brought together past and present members in a celebration of service and camaraderie. Expressing his gratitude, Pimentel said he was honored to receive the recognition and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the law enforcement community. "The responsibility of securing our nation is a shared duty among all sectors of society. I am humbled to receive this recognition and will continue to advocate for policies that strengthen our law enforcement institutions and protect the rights of every Filipino," Pimentel stated. The PNPAAAI, under the leadership of Ret. P/Maj. Gen. Gilberto Cruz, is composed of graduates and honorary members of the PNPA, united in promoting professionalism, integrity, and excellence in public service.

