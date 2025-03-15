PHILIPPINES, March 15 - Press Release

March 15, 2025 TOL: Courage, faith of the people of Leyte and Samar an inspiration to all Filipinos Tacloban City - Reelectionist Senator Francis 'TOL' Tolentino cited the people of Eastern Visayas for displaying courage and faith in rising from the devastation dealt by supertyphoon Yolanda 12 years ago. "Your courage and faith serves as a hallmark of our character as a people. You are an inspiration to all Filipinos!" Tolentino told the audience at the Alyansa campaign rally held in Plaza Libertad, this city. To recall, it was Tolentino, then Chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) who led the national government's rescue and relief mission to Tacloban City and several areas in Leyte and Samar that were heavily damaged by Yolanda in November 2013. In his speech, Tolentino acknowledged in the crowd Dionisio "Joning" Delingon, 57 years old, a fisherman and Yolanda survivor from Anibong, Tacloban City. "Manong Joning lost his wife and youngest child to Yolanda. Two of his children survived; they were rescued," the senator shared. He continued: "I stayed here for two months, at a tent in RTR Plaza. During that period, I met a lot of people like Manong Joning." "Every time I come to Tacloban, to Guian, Sulat, and General MacArthur (all in Eastern Samar), and Palo and Tolosa (Leyte), I am reminded of your resilience as a people." Aside from Delingon, the senator also acknowledged in the audience John Wendel Manaba, 21, who earns a living as a motorcycle rider, and college student Roxanne Salentes Maquilan, 20 - both Tacloban City residents. The senator then shared his work and advocacies for their respective sectors. For riders, these include passing the bill amending the Doble Plaka Law; halting the LTO prohibition on temporary license plates; and pushing for the passage of a measure which would accord benefits to delivery riders under the Labor Code. For students, Tolentino noted his key amendment to Senate Bill 2699, which would mandate substantial discounts for students in their purchase of internet load. The bill has passed third and final reading in the Senate.

