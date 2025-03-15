PHILIPPINES, March 15 - Press Release

March 15, 2025 Senator Bong Go underscores positive impact of Duterte's anti-drug campaign, expresses concern over former president's health amid ICC developments Senator Christopher "Bong" Go highlighted the enduring impact of former President Rodrigo Duterte's administration on the lives of numerous Filipinos amid his arrest, emphasizing how his policies—particularly the anti-drug campaign—reshaped public safety and drastically reduced crime. While legal proceedings unfold, Go underscored that Duterte's leadership left a lasting legacy of safer streets and stronger communities. "Ang sambayanang Pilipino na po ang humusga kung nakakapaglakad ba sila sa gabi na walang takot sa daan," Go remarked, asserting that the results of the campaign were evident in the daily experiences of Filipinos. During Duterte's tenure, the senator previously noted, over 55% of barangays nationwide were declared drug-free—a milestone made possible by the seizure of PHP 76 billion worth of illicit drugs. Go underscored that these measures led to a significant drop in crime, citing a more than 70% reduction in crime rates during Duterte's first five years in office. "Bukambibig po 'yan ng ating mga kababayan kung gaano sila kapanatag lumabas sa lansangan kahit na disoras ng gabi," he said, pointing to public sentiment as proof of the campaign's effectiveness. Go shared personal encounters with ordinary citizens who expressed their gratitude for the changes they had felt in their communities. "Ako mismo, meron po akong nakakasalubong sa mga 7-11, nagpapasalamat na ligtas na raw po ang kanilang mga anak," he added. The senator also cited survey data showing that 79% of Filipinos supported the anti-drug campaign, attributing Duterte's consistently high approval and trust ratings to the success of his policies. "Kaya naman po nanatiling mataas ang approval at trust ratings ni Pangulong Duterte mula simula hanggang sa pagtatapos ng kanyang termino," Go emphasized. Amid discussions on Duterte's possible legal troubles with the International Criminal Court (ICC), Go shifted focus to a more personal matter—the former president's health. "Ako naman po, ipinangako ko kay dating pangulong Duterte na uunahin ko po ang kanyang kalusugan," Go stated, making it clear that his concern lies beyond politics. The senator stressed that despite no longer having frequent political discussions with Duterte, he continues to prioritize the former president's well-being, recalling the guidance Duterte once gave him. "Lagi kong tinatandaan ang sinabi sa akin ni Tatay Digong: "Just do what is right. Unahin ang interes ng bayan, unahin ang kapwa Pilipino, at hinding-hindi ka magkakamali d'yan," he shared. As debates over Duterte's policies and accountability continue, Go stood firm in his position, emphasizing that history and the Filipino people's judgment would ultimately decide the former president's legacy. "Ang pakiusap ko lang keep calm, keep praying, at ipagdasal natin ang kanyang kalusugan," Go added.

