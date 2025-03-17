ABNB Federal Credit Union Chooses Eltropy's AI-Powered Unified Platform to Modernize Member Communications

ABNB Federal Credit Union Chooses Eltropy

Hampton Roads-headquartered credit union to consolidate multiple systems & automate 50-60% of contact center interactions with Eltropy's comprehensive solution

We wanted the full member journey within a single platform. Eltropy stood out as the only partner capable of meeting all our requirements.” — Vic Hall, Chief Experience Officer, ABNB Federal Credit Union

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), announced today that Hampton Roads-headquartered ABNB Federal Credit Union has selected Eltropy's unified platform to improve their member communication strategy across all departments and channels.How ABNB Federal Credit Union Is Enhancing Member ExperienceThe credit union, which serves members throughout the Greater Hampton Roads, Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina regions began their enhancement journey in mid-2024 with a strategic goal to connect with members through their preferred channels, anytime and anywhere."We were very clear from the beginning that this is not just about the contact center. When a member needs assistance from ABNB staff – whether that be general membership, lending, or credit resolutions – we wanted the full member journey within a single platform. Eltropy stood out as the only partner capable of meeting all our requirements," says Vic Hall, Chief Experience Officer at ABNB Federal Credit Union.After evaluating multiple vendors, ABNB found that Eltropy was the only solution that could address their 20+ communication use cases while providing a truly unified experience. The new implementation will enable ABNB to:- Allow members to choose their preferred communication channel- Switch easily between text, voice, chat, and video- Use AI to automate routine interactions and provide 24/7 service- Combine 7-8 vendors into a single unified multi-department platform"In just 8 months, our team will be consolidating the use of 7-8 vendors to a single unified platform to ensure that every interaction along a member's journey is reportable, easily accessible, and managed in one system to increase our engagement when our members need us most," explains Mick Vollmer, Chief Information Officer at ABNB.AI-Powered ImprovementsA key factor in ABNB's decision was Eltropy's advanced AI capabilities, marking a significant credit union adoption of artificial intelligence technology. The credit union expects to automate 50-60% of all contact center interactions via voice and chat channels, empowering staff to focus on more complex member needs."Imagine providing your members the ability to text their 'banker' during work hours, and then call them directly later in the same day. Or perhaps use AI to automate secure chat interactions so that members can see faster service delivery 24/7," adds Hall.ABNB is taking a practical approach to implementation, starting with smaller groups to refine processes before expanding to enterprise-wide adoption. This phased rollout will minimize disruption while allowing staff to adapt to the new unified communications system."What ABNB is doing isn't just following an industry trend – they're crafting a member experience that respects how people want to communicate today," says Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "Their thoughtful, member-first approach matches perfectly with our platform's design philosophy. We built Eltropy to eliminate the communication silos that frustrate members and staff alike."Learn how Eltropy's AI-powered communications platform is improving member experiences for credit unions.Join hundreds of community financial institutions at the Eltropy User Conference EMERGE 2025 , the premier digital conversations conference, April 22-25 in San Francisco.About EltropyEltropy is the leading unified conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution -- all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice -- all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit www.eltropy.com About ABNB Federal Credit UnionABNB Federal Credit Union is a leading, community-focused, digital-first, full-service financial institution headquartered in Hampton Roads, Virginia and northeastern North Carolina providing personal and business banking services to its members regionally and across the country. With fifteen branches, a nationwide network of credit union service centers and surcharge-free ATMs, ABNB FCU currently serves over 76,000 members. For more information visit www.ABNBfcu.org

