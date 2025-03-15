AssureMore Introduces One-Stop GDPR Representative Solution for Cross-Border Compliance

Asuremore GDPR Representative Service Asuremore GDPR Representative Service Asuremore GDPR Representative Service Asuremore GDPR Representative Service Asuremore GDPR Representative Service

AssureMore launches specialised GDPR Representative service offering dual UK-EU compliance for global businesses, helping avoid hidden regulatory pitfalls.

Many US companies focus solely on the headline-grabbing fines, but the true cost of non-compliance often lies in the less visible expenses of remediation and legal defence.” — John McVeigh

BELFAST, ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssureMore , a leading consultancy services company based in Northern Ireland, is pleased to announce the launch of its enhanced GDPR Representative service for businesses operating across UK and EU markets. This specialised service addresses the often-overlooked requirement for companies outside the EU and UK to appoint a designated representative under Article 27 of GDPR.With more than 30 years of industry experience, AssureMore is uniquely positioned to offer this critical service to businesses seeking to ensure compliance with both UK and EU data protection regulations in the post-Brexit landscape.Understanding the Need for GDPR Representatives Many companies outside the EU and UK are unaware that they may be breaking the law by failing to appoint a GDPR representative. Under GDPR regulations, organisations outside the European Economic Area (EEA) with no business presence in the EEA must appoint a GDPR representative if they offer goods or services to individuals located in Europe or monitor the behaviour of individuals located in Europe.Similarly, following Brexit, the UK now has its own GDPR (UK GDPR), requiring overseas organisations with no business presence in the UK to appoint a UK GDPR representative if they offer goods or services to individuals located in the UK or monitor the behaviour of individuals located in the UK.John McVeigh, founder of AssureMore and Principal Consultant, explains: "Many businesses are unaware that they need a GDPR representative in the EU and UK. This 'hidden obligation' is crucial for compliance and can help avoid severe penalties. It's not just about appointing any representative; it's about ensuring they have the expertise to effectively liaise with supervisory authorities and data subjects on your behalf."Strategic Advantages Beyond ComplianceWhile compliance is the primary driver for appointing a GDPR representative , AssureMore emphasises that there are significant strategic advantages that extend beyond mere regulatory adherence."A skilled GDPR representative doesn't just help with compliance; they're your eyes and ears in the European market. They can provide invaluable insights into regulatory shifts and market sentiment, allowing businesses to make informed strategic decisions," notes McVeigh.A qualified GDPR representative serves as a bridge between companies and the European data protection landscape, offering insights that go beyond basic regulatory requirements. This is particularly important following the invalidation of the EU-US Privacy Shield, as representatives provide a stable point of contact for data protection authorities and data subjects, ensuring continuity in data protection practices.McVeigh emphasises: "The most successful companies in Europe are those that have internalised GDPR principles, making data protection a core part of their corporate DNA rather than a mere checkbox exercise."One-Stop Solution for Both UK and EU ComplianceOne of the key features of AssureMore's service is its ability to provide a single point of contact for both UK and EU GDPR compliance. This dual representation is particularly valuable in the post-Brexit era, where companies may otherwise need to appoint separate representatives for the UK and EU."Post-Brexit, the requirement for separate UK and EU representatives often catches businesses off-guard," notes McVeigh. "A US e-commerce company selling to both UK and EU customers, for instance, would need two distinct representatives to ensure full compliance."McVeigh adds: "Many US, Australian, and Canadian businesses are unaware that they need separate GDPR representatives in the UK and EU. This 'hidden obligation' is crucial for compliance and can help avoid severe penalties."AssureMore's service streamlines this process, offering a unified approach that ensures consistency across both jurisdictions while reducing administrative burden and costs.Cost-Effective Compliance for Businesses of All SizesAssureMore recognises that achieving GDPR compliance can seem daunting and potentially expensive, particularly for small businesses. Their GDPR representative service is designed to be cost-effective and scalable, making compliance accessible to organisations of all sizes."For many small businesses, achieving GDPR compliance can seem like a daunting and potentially expensive task. However, with strategic planning and focusing on essential requirements, meaningful compliance can be achieved without significant financial strain," McVeigh states.The service operates on a retainer basis, providing ongoing support and ensuring businesses stay ahead of regulatory changes. This approach offers predictable budgeting for compliance and significantly reduces the risk of costly fines and penalties.McVeigh advises: "US and Australian businesses must urgently assess their GDPR compliance status in both UK and EU markets. Appointing a single point of contact offering dual representation services can streamline compliance efforts and mitigate risks effectively."Global Reach, Local ExpertiseAssureMore's GDPR representative service is particularly valuable for companies from the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and other non-EU/UK countries targeting European markets. The service addresses the specific challenges these companies face in navigating the complex European data protection landscape.Currently, AssureMore is the UK GDPR Representative for companies in Switzerland, the USA, and South Korea, demonstrating its global reach and expertise in cross-border compliance matters.AssureMore also provides specialist support in relation to UK and European GDPR compliance for businesses engaged in cross-border trade, making it particularly well-suited to help companies navigate the post-Brexit regulatory environment.Comprehensive GDPR Services Beyond RepresentationWhile the GDPR Representative service is a cornerstone offering, AssureMore provides a full spectrum of GDPR compliance services, including:*GDPR audit/compliance assessment/support*Data Protection Officer (DPO) services*Policy & process definition/enhancement*Staff awareness training*Customised GDPR training sessionsThis comprehensive approach ensures that clients receive the support they need at every stage of their GDPR compliance journey.About AssureMoreAssureMore is a consultancy services company based in Northern Ireland, specialising in GDPR Consultancy & Compliance, GDPR Representative Services, ISO Certification Consultancy, Information Security Risk Management, Data Privacy & Protection, and GDPR Training.Founded by John McVeigh, who graduated from Queens University with a BSc Honours Degree in Physics and an MSc in Opto-electronics & Information Processing, the company benefits from his more than 30 years of experience across IT Project Management, Risk Management, and ISO Certification. John is also a GDPR Practitioner and an Associate Consultant with the British Standards Institution (BSI).AssureMore provides consultancy to a wide range of business types, from small, locally based businesses to international organisations with locations across the globe. As an approved service provider for Inter Trade Ireland, they offer specialist support in relation to UK and European GDPR compliance for businesses engaged in cross-border trade.The Hidden Costs of Non-ComplianceThe consequences of failing to appoint a GDPR representative extend far beyond potential fines. Non-compliant businesses may face restricted access to lucrative European markets, significantly damaging their competitiveness and growth potential."Non-compliant businesses may face restricted access to lucrative European markets, damaging their competitiveness and growth potential. In today's interconnected economy, such restrictions can have far-reaching implications for a company's global strategy," McVeigh warns.Recent enforcement actions underscore the gravity of GDPR violations. In 2023, a significant €1.2 billion fine was imposed on Meta for inadequate data transfer protections between the EU and US, highlighting the EU's commitment to rigorously enforcing data protection laws."The GDPR fines that make the news headlines are relatively small in number. Those fines are often massive penalties against companies," McVeigh notes, highlighting the severity of potential consequences.Common GDPR Pitfalls for Companies Expanding into EuropeThrough their extensive experience, AssureMore has identified several common pitfalls that companies face when expanding into European markets:1. Misunderstanding GDPR's territorial scope: Many companies incorrectly assume that GDPR doesn't apply to them if they don't have a physical presence in the EU.2. Overlooking the need for EU/UK representatives: Failing to appoint a GDPR representative in the EU and/or UK when required is a common oversight.3. Non-compliant cross-border data transfers: Transferring personal data outside the EEA without appropriate safeguards is a significant risk area.4. Improper consent management: Relying on invalid consent or failing to properly manage consent withdrawal can lead to compliance issues.5. Neglecting data subject rights: Failing to fully implement processes to handle data subject rights requests is a frequent compliance gap.AssureMore's services are designed to help companies avoid these common pitfalls and establish robust GDPR compliance frameworks.Why Choose AssureMore?AssureMore stands out in the market for several key reasons:Skilled & Trusted: With highly qualified consultants with more than 30 years of industry experience, AssureMore was appointed as an Associate of the British Standards Institution (BSI) in July 2017 and has been performing in that role ever since.Cost Effective: Their approach is to keep things as simple as possible and provide clients with a smooth and cost-effective path to GDPR compliance and/or ISO certification. Managing IT risks effectively and enabling key resources to focus on core business needs and priorities has provided a significant return on investment for AssureMore's clients.On-going support: AssureMore offers a wide range of flexible support services, working closely with clients to ensure they match business needs - as little or as much as desired, just when it's needed. The company prides itself on achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction and delivering excellent value for money.Special Focus on Retainer-Based ServicesAssureMore's retainer-based GDPR representative service provides ongoing, reliable support for businesses operating in European markets. As McVeigh explains: "A retainer-based GDPR representative doesn't just react to issues; they proactively identify and mitigate risks before they become problems. This foresight is invaluable for businesses navigating the complexities of European data protection laws."This approach ensures that clients have continuous access to expertise as their business grows and evolves in European markets. "As your business grows, your GDPR compliance needs to evolve. A retainer-based service scales with your operations, ensuring consistent compliance across new markets and expanded operations," McVeigh adds.As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, staying informed and compliant is more crucial than ever. AssureMore's GDPR Representative service offers a practical solution for companies seeking to navigate the complexities of UK and EU data protection regulations.By appointing AssureMore as your GDPR representative, you not only ensure compliance with Article 27 requirements but also gain a strategic partner in data protection, helping your business build trust and thrive in European markets.Don't let hidden GDPR obligations put your business at risk. Contact AssureMore today to learn more about their GDPR Representative service and ensure your business is fully prepared to operate in UK and EU markets.

Why appoint a GDPR Representative

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.