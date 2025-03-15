Libogroup Announces Major Expansion Plans with $25 Million Investment

Libogroup invests $25M to expand into Azerbaijan & Kazakhstan, enhancing logistics, technology, and market reach across the Caucasus & Central Asia

TBILISI, Ga., March 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Libogroup, one of the largest marketing, sales, and distribution companies in the region , has unveiled ambitious expansion plans aimed at strengthening its market leadership and further developing its infrastructure. Currently operating in Georgia, Armenia, and Uzbekistan, the company serves over 24,000 points of sale across these countries.

Expanding Logistics and Infrastructure

Libogroup operates an extensive logistics network, with five warehouses in Georgia located in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Gori, and Telavi, including its 4,500-square-meter main warehouse in Tbilisi. In Armenia, the company has three key warehouses in Yerevan, Gyumri, and the eastern region, while in Uzbekistan, the main branch is in Tashkent, with regional branches across the country. The company currently employs more than 550 people across its three operating markets.





Image by Libogroup LLC

Since launching its Uzbekistan operations, Libogroup has been rapidly expanding its distribution network and strengthening infrastructure, ensuring efficient service and nationwide coverage.

Strategic Expansion into Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan

With a vision to become the leading distribution company in the Caucasus and Central Asia, Libogroup plans to expand its operations into Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. This expansion will further enhance the company’s presence in key markets and reinforce its commitment to long-term regional growth.

As part of its infrastructure development, Libogroup will construct an A-Class warehouse in Armenia, followed by a similar facility in Uzbekistan, ensuring state-of-the-art logistics solutions and operational efficiency.

$25 Million Investment for Growth

To support its expansion strategy, Libogroup has committed to investing over $25 million in business development over the next 10 years. This investment will focus on logistics enhancements, technology upgrades, market expansion, and strengthening partnerships.

Commitment to Excellence in Marketing, Sales, and Distribution

Libogroup remains dedicated to delivering top-tier marketing, sales, and distribution services to its partners. The company’s core mission is to provide the highest quality services, foster long-term partnerships, and ensure the best possible experience for its clients.

“Our goal is to set new standards in the industry by expanding our footprint, enhancing service quality, and investing in sustainable growth. We are committed to delivering the best marketing, sales, and distribution solutions while building strong and lasting partnerships,” said Lasha Badagadze , co-founder at Libogroup.

Libogroup’s expansion plans mark a significant step toward transforming the regional distribution landscape while continuing to provide innovative and high-quality solutions for businesses across its markets.

