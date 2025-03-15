XRP Whales Rush to ExoraPad Presale as Ripple vs SEC Verdict Nears—Over 40% Softcap Filled in Hours!





CORK, Ireland, March 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Ripple’s long-standing legal battle with the SEC edges closer to resolution, XRP whales are swiftly moving to capitalize on emerging opportunities within the XRP ecosystem.

The spotlight is now firmly on ExoraPad , the XRP Ledger’s (XRPL) groundbreaking AI-powered IDO launchpad, which has seen explosive momentum since kicking off its presale.

In just hours, ExoraPad’s presale has already filled over 40% of its softcap, signaling strong support and rapidly growing excitement within the community.

ExoraPad: A New Standard for XRPL Launchpads

ExoraPad isn’t merely another launchpad, it’s a revolutionary platform combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to meticulously evaluate and launch high-potential projects.

With focus in Real-World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and premium blockchain initiatives, ExoraPad dramatically lowers investment risks through advanced predictive analytics and rigorous project vetting.

XRP whales recognize this innovative approach as a game-changer, understanding that projects launched through ExoraPad will offer higher security, transparency, and profitability potential.

EXP Token Presale—FOMO Accelerating!

Within mere hours of launch, ExoraPad’s presale surged past 40% of its softcap, highlighting the massive excitement and urgency among XRP holders.

Early adopters are rushing to secure their $EXP tokens, anticipating significant growth once the token becomes publicly available.

The presale operates without minimum or maximum buy limits, enabling equal participation opportunities. The final $EXP token price is determined by the total XRP raised, ensuring a fair, market-driven valuation.

How to Join the EXP Presale Today:

Joining the EXP token presale is straightforward:

Your purchased $EXP tokens will be automatically airdropped to your wallet once the presale concludes, requiring no additional action from you.

Why XRP Whales Are All-In on ExoraPad

The rapid influx of XRP whales into ExoraPad’s presale is driven by the platform’s promise of delivering carefully vetted, high-potential opportunities that significantly reduce investment risk. With an ultra-scarce total supply of just 100 million tokens, EXP’s tokenomics strongly incentivize early participation.

Moreover, with Ripple’s legal uncertainty likely lifting soon, the XRP ecosystem is poised for explosive growth, and ExoraPad sits at the very heart of this next wave, offering holders unprecedented staking benefits, community governance privileges, and lucrative revenue-sharing mechanisms.

The Clock Is Ticking

With the presale accelerating rapidly, the window to secure your position in ExoraPad is narrowing fast.

Don’t miss out on what could be XRP’s most significant ecosystem launch of 2025.

Act now, join the presale and be part of XRP’s innovative future!

Contact:

Noah Walsh

hello@exorapad.com

