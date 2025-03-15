JELU Coin Introduces Multi-Chain Presale, Staking Rewards, and Referral Incentives

TALLINN, Estonia, March 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JELU Coin, a new cryptocurrency inspired by jelly, has entered the presale market with features that go beyond the typical meme coin approach. While it carries a playful theme, the project behind it includes technical components aimed at expanding its use and accessibility.

JELU Coin is designed to work across multiple blockchain networks. It supports Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Base, Polygon, Optimism (OP), Avalanche, and Arbitrum. This allows users to participate in the presale using different networks and transaction methods, including USDT, USDC, and credit cards. The flexibility in payment options is intended to make participation easier for a wider audience.

Unlike many presale projects where users must buy tokens to earn referral bonuses, JELU Coin offers an alternative. Anyone who shares a referral link can receive 5% of the purchases made by others through their link. This feature makes it possible for more people to participate in the project’s promotion without an upfront investment.

JELU Coin offers a staking system where early participants can earn up to 300% in rewards. Staking is designed to provide additional incentives for those who hold the coin during its initial phase.

A cashback event is also planned for presale buyers. Instead of storing transaction data on a separate server, JELU Coin records cashback details directly on the blockchain. This method allows users to verify event-related transactions on their own.

The JELU Coin project includes plans for an exchange that combines features of both centralized and decentralized trading platforms. It will allow cryptocurrency transactions without requiring users to complete a Know Your Customer (KYC) process. According to the project team, the exchange is close to completion and will be launched after the presale ends.

In addition, JELU Coin is developing a security-focused wallet designed to protect assets and user data. The wallet will be compatible with thousands of services, giving users a way to manage their holdings within the broader digital asset space.

JELU Coin presents itself as more than just a meme coin by incorporating elements that aim to increase its functionality. The presale structure, multi-chain capabilities, referral incentives, and upcoming exchange are all part of a broader effort to create a cryptocurrency that offers more than a branding concept. With the presale ongoing and future developments in progress, it remains to be seen how JELU Coin will fit into the evolving digital asset market.

Users can visit the official website https://www.jelu.io/ for more information.

About Company:

JELU OÜ is a cryptocurrency company focused on developing blockchain-based financial tools. Its projects include a multi-chain token, staking options, and an upcoming hybrid exchange. The company aims to provide accessible digital asset solutions with a focus on user engagement and security.

Media Contact

Company Name: JELU OÜ

Contact Person: James

Email: contact@jelu.io

Website: https://www.jelu.io/

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by JELU OÜ. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82b1192e-efc0-41dd-964e-2b9830d41819

Jelu Coin Jelu Coin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.