Consumer Alert: Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Alerts Tennessee Residents About Chinese Electric Space Heater

NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) is joining the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office in alerting consumers about the fire hazards from the Mainstays™ 3D Electric Stove with Infrared Quartz Heater.

Texas officials issued their alert at the conclusion of investigations involving three fatality fires where Mainstays™ 3D Electric Stove with Infrared Quartz Heater (Model #SHAG-G24F, 120V, 60Hz, 1500W, date code 2407) were found in the area of the fires’ origins. While fire-related damage prevented investigators from determining the exact ignition source, the presence of similar models in all three incidents prompted further testing.

Tests concluded that the Mainstays™ 3D Electric Stove with Infrared Quartz heater (Model #SHAG-G24F, 120V, 60Hz, 1500W, date code 2407) manufactured in China by Jiangmen Keye Electric Appliances Mfg., Co. Ltd. does not comply with Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 1278 heating standards. The heater’s circuitry does not include a tip-over switch to de-energize the heating elements if the heater orientation changes, including falling forward.

A heater that does not have a tip-over switch is a fire hazard.

“I urge consumers to inspect the space heaters they currently use in their homes and make sure the devices they own have a tip-over switch that turns the heater off,” said Assistant Commissioner Mike Bell. “If they do not have a heater with a tip-over switch, they should replace their heater immediately in order to avoid a potential fire fatality.”

Using heaters always pose a risk. Based on 2019-2023 annual averages, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that space heaters and heating stoves were the type of heating equipment responsible for more than one-quarter (29%) of heating fires, nearly eight out of 10 deaths (77%), seven out of 10 (71%) of the injuries, and the largest share of dollar loss (48%) in home fires caused by heating equipment. [JD1]

Texas officials say their testing is on-going to determine if the plastic legs soften and cause a tip-over condition. Texas officials have filed a report with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

