The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 10 March, 2025

Turkey Formally Joins Svalbard Treaty

Turkish Minute reported on March 11 that Turkey’s accession to the Svalbard Treaty has officially entered into force following a presidential decree. The accession, first approved on April 11, 2024, grants Turkish citizens and companies rights to acquire property, reside, and conduct fishing and mining activities in the Svalbard Archipelago. Turkey now plans to establish a science station in the region and support opportunities for students to study at the Norwegian University Centre in Svalbard. (Turkish Minute)

Take 1: The Svalbard Treaty creates a unique governance arrangement in the Arctic, recognizing Norway’s sovereignty while granting signatory states significant rights to operate in the region. Turkey’s accession as the newest of over 40 signatories represents a strategic move to establish Arctic presence through scientific research at its planned research station. Turkey’s recent Arctic expeditions, including last year’s TASE-IV research mission, demonstrate its commitment to establishing a meaningful presence in this strategically important region. The archipelago’s demilitarized status makes it particularly valuable for non-Arctic states seeking legitimate pathways into Arctic affairs. The treaty offers countries like Turkey a framework to participate in the region through scientific and economic activities without challenging the established territorial claims. The steady expansion of the treaty’s signatories reflects growing global recognition of the Arctic’s strategic and economic potential as climate change transforms the region. This internationalization of Arctic interest through the Svalbard Treaty creates tension with traditional Arctic governance structures. As more countries outside the Arctic Circle increase their scientific and economic activities, it becomes increasingly difficult to exclude them from broader governance discussions. (CSIS, The Barents Observer, Turkish Minute)

Russia’s Ice-Class Oil Tanker Advances

On March 11, gCaptain reported that Russia’s first domestically-built Arc6 ice-class oil tanker, the Valentin Pikul, passed through the Suez Canal en route to Murmansk. The vessel will join Russia’s Arctic oil operations as US officials reportedly prepare plans for easing sanctions against Russian energy projects. The 69,000 deadweight ton tanker is expected to shuttle crude oil from the Varandey offshore export terminal in the Pechora Sea. (gCaptain)

Take 2: This development signals a pivotal shift in Russian Arctic energy prospects driven directly by the Trump administration’s new approach to sanctions. Western restrictions had effectively frozen major projects like Arctic LNG2, but the anticipated policy reversal is already revitalizing Russia’s Arctic ambitions. The Valentin Pikul represents Russia’s determination to build domestic Arctic shipping capacity—a strategy developed during sanctions to reduce vulnerability to external pressures. Russia adapted to previous restrictions by pivoting to China for components and technologies, creating alternative supply chains that will likely accelerate under eased sanctions. The planned expansion to dozens of ice-class vessels for projects like Vostok Oil will now proceed with fewer obstacles, potentially transforming the Arctic energy landscape. This sanctions relief effectively removes the primary barrier that had constrained Russia’s northern resource development for years. The implications extend beyond individual projects—as Russia builds out its Arctic infrastructure with less Western interference, its position as an Arctic energy power will substantially strengthen as they can transport Arctic oil and gas to international markets regardless of Western restrictions (High North News, Reuters)

Canada Orders Two New Polar Icebreakers

High North News reported on March 10 that the Canadian government has announced contracts for two new heavy polar icebreakers as part of its National Shipbuilding Strategy, a long-term project launched in 2010 aimed at renewing Canada’s federal fleet. The first C$3.15 billion vessel will be built by Seaspan Shipyard in Vancouver, becoming the first heavy icebreaker constructed in Canada in more than 60 years. The second C$3.25 billion vessel will be built by Davie Shipbuilding with assistance from Helsinki Shipyard in Finland. Both Polar Class 2 icebreakers are expected to enter service around 2030. (High North News)

Take 3: These icebreaker contracts mark a significant milestone for the newly formed ICE Pact between Canada, Finland, and the United States, signaling a shift toward greater Western cooperation in Arctic development. The timing reflects growing concern about Russia and China’s expanding Arctic presence—Russia currently operates eight nuclear icebreakers, more than at any point in its history, while China successfully deployed three research vessels simultaneously in Arctic waters last summer. By combining Canadian investment with Finnish shipbuilding expertise, the ICE Pact creates a strategic counterbalance to the advancing Russian-Chinese Arctic partnership. Although currently limited to three nations with uncertain US involvement, this collaboration represents a crucial first step toward a more coordinated Western approach to Arctic security and infrastructure. Canada’s leadership in initiating these projects reinforces its commitment to maintaining influence in the far north, but the Western Arctic nations will likely need to develop additional capabilities if they hope to match Russia and China’s increasingly assertive regional position. (GIS Reports, High North News, The Barents Observer)

Canada Plants Flag in High North

The Guardian reported on March 9 that the Canadian military completed Operation Nanook, a major Arctic defense exercise involving several allied nations including the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Sweden, and Finland. The operation, led by Lt Col Darren Turner, was carried out in Inuvik, more than 200 km above the Arctic Circle in the Northwest Territories. The exercise, lasting nearly a month, aimed to demonstrate Canada’s ability to operate in the harsh Arctic environment. (The Guardian)

Take 4: For many Arctic nations, the High North represents more than just a geographic region—it’s a testament to national resilience and strategic importance. Canada’s recent military exercise, Operation Nanook, embodies this spirit of territorial pride and sovereignty. Despite the Arctic’s harsh and unforgiving ecosystem, the operation demonstrates Canada’s commitment to defending its northern territories. The exercise takes on heightened significance given the complex geopolitical landscape. The lack of uniform data on the Arctic seabed means territorial boundaries under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) remain contested, leading to overlapping claims between nations. With Russia and China increasingly showing interest in Arctic resources and shipping routes, Canada is actively working to secure its claims. For the Canadian military personnel involved, planting the flag so far north is a powerful statement of their ability to operate and protect these remote territories, proving they can sustain military operations in extreme conditions. In the increasingly competitive and contested Arctic region, Canada’s ability to project power and protect its sovereignty is a critical national interest. (Arctic Review, The Guardian, Yukon News)

Alaska’s North Slope Borough Acquires Advanced Arctic Rescue Helicopters

Leonardo, an Italian aerospace and defense company, announced on March 11 that Alaska’s North Slope Borough has acquired two AW189 super medium helicopters equipped with emergency medical services (EMS) facilities, as reported by Vertical Mag. The aircraft, featuring advanced Full Icing Protection Systems to allow for safe operation in heavy ice conditions, will replace the borough’s current fleet and provide search-and-rescue, inter-facility patient transport, and emergency supply delivery across the 95,000 square-mile Arctic region. (Vertical Mag)

Take 5: The Arctic presents unique challenges for first responders, with extreme temperatures dropping to -40°F, vast distances between communities, and limited infrastructure. This acquisition represents a significant enhancement of emergency response capabilities in one of the most remote and challenging environments. The North Slope Borough’s investment in these specialized aircraft acknowledges the growing importance of robust emergency services as human activity increases in the Arctic. As climate change alters Arctic conditions and potentially brings more shipping, tourism, and resource development to the region, the demand for sophisticated search and rescue capabilities is only growing. While this upgrade currently benefits just one borough, it establishes a model that other Arctic communities could follow to improve their emergency response systems. The potential for resource-sharing and mutual aid agreements between Arctic regions could further extend the impact of such investments across northern Alaska and beyond. (Foreign Policy, The Barents Observer)