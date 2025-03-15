NCRF Hosts 22nd Annual DC/Maryland Black College Expo™ March 15th

Long-established event continues to inspire area students and promote access to higher education, expanded scholarships and career information

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) presents the 22nd Annual DC/Maryland Black College ExpoTM on Saturday, March 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Allen Y. Lew Place NW, Washington, DC 20001.Coming to you from our nation’s capital, the annual expo offers a unique hub of information and connection for a wide range of students, from high school to college to adult learners. The expo also fosters a college-going culture and an opportunity for students to find their voice. There are several engaging seminars and workshops throughout the day to help underclassmen, future leaders, transfer students and adult learners plan their college and career success. NCRF welcomes families, students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to attend.The event provides students access to a diverse range of over 50 colleges and universities, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), as well as trade schools and other educational programs. Select colleges will generously waive application fees, offer scholarships, and even extend on-the-spot acceptances!“DC/Maryland is one of our longest-running expos on the East Coast, and we value so many of you who have shared our mission over these many years. Together, we continue to connect underserved students to higher education! We’ll be back in March to help transform lives one student at a time,” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price.The 22nd Annual DC/Maryland Black College ExpoTM is presented by NCRF and sponsored by NCRF TV, Foundation Clothing Co, Active Minds, Army ROTC, Be an Actuary, S9, T-Mobile, and Toyota.The expo is free to attend, to register please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.The event is produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), who has begun its 26th year of connecting students to college and careers. To date, NCRF has helped over 700,000 students get into college and assisted students in securing over 5 billion dollars in scholarships and grants.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org Follow NCRF TV today on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetwork About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) and Black College Expo™Now in its 26th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College Expo™, Latino College Expo™, Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

