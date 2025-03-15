TxDOT ready as high winds fuel wildfire threat

March 14, 2025

By Ryan LaFontaine

AUSTIN — TxDOT crews are on alert as high winds across Texas have elevated the risk of wildfires, and even pushed over several semi-trucks in the Panhandle.

Crews assisted with traffic control for several wildfires and numerous crashes in Amarillo, Childress and Lubbock. In Briscoe County, a small storage building was blown onto FM 378 forcing crews to close the road.

“Dry conditions, strong winds and low humidity have increased the threat of wildfires,” said Matt Heinze, TxDOT’s emergency management chief. “Our crews are ready across the state, but it’s important that we all do our part to minimize the risks.”

The conditions are leading to low visibility and TxDOT is advising to avoid travel if possible if these conditions exist.

TxDOT offers these tips to help prevent wildfires:

Avoiding driving or parking in tall, dry grass

Avoid dragging chains on the ground or roadway

Be cautious of underinflated tires and/or tire failures, as wheel rims can produce sparks

Always obey local burn bans and outdoor burning restrictions

For current traffic conditions, visit DriveTexas.org.