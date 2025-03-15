Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Zynex, Inc. (“Zynex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ZYXI). The investigation concerns whether Zynex and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 11, 2025, after market hours, Zynex released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, revealing a revenue “shortfall” in the quarter “due to slower than normal payments from certain payers.” The Company further revealed it has been “notified that Tricare has temporarily suspended payments as they review prior claims.” Tricare is the healthcare program for uniformed service members and “currently represents approximately 20-25% of [the Company’s] annual revenue.” On this news, the price of Zynex shares declined by $3.59 per share, or approximately 51%, from $7.00 per share on March 11, 2025, to close at $3.41 on March 12, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zynex securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

