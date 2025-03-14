Senate Finance Committee holds confirmation hearing for CMS administrator nominee Mehmet Oz 

The Senate Finance Committee March 14 held a confirmation hearing on Mehmet Oz's nomination for administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Oz, a doctor and former television show host, indicated that some of his priorities in the position, if confirmed, would be to reduce health care spending by improving poor health, increasing use of technology, incentivizing providers, and stopping wasteful spending, fraud and abuse. The committee will soon schedule a vote on whether to advance his nomination to the full Senate.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.