CROX INVESTORS: Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Crocs, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) common stock between November 3, 2022 and October 28, 2024. Crocs is a casual lifestyle footwear brand.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, in February 2022, Crocs completed its acquisition of HEYDUDE, a footwear brand focusing on casual, comfortable, and lightweight footwear. The complaint alleges that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose the nature and sustainability of HEYDUDE’s revenue growth by concealing that 2022 revenue growth was driven, in large part, by the Company’s efforts to stock third-party wholesalers and retailers following the February 2022 acquisition of HEYDUDE, and that as the Company’s retail partners began to destock this excess inventory, waning product demand further negatively impacted the Company’s financial results.

As news of this wrongdoing was revealed, the price of Croc's stock declined, harming investors.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Crocs, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must apply to the court by March 24, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Crocs, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e940b840-d480-4bfc-b949-4aeb365e8aa1

Crocs, Inc Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.