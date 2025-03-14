When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 14, 2025 FDA Publish Date: March 14, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared eggs Company Name: HAR Maspeth Corp Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Glass noodles with vegetables

HAR Maspeth Corp, Maspeth NY, is recalling its 8 ounce and 12 ounce packages of "JINGA GLASS NOODLES W/ VEGETABLES (JAPCHE)" because they contain undeclared eggs. Consumers who are allergic to eggs may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled "JINGA GLASS NOODLE W VEGETABLES (JAPCHE)" were distributed to H Mart stores in multiple states. The product comes in 8-ounce and 12-ounce clear plastic packaging with Best By dates of March 13, 2025, through March 18, 2025, stamped on top. The product UPC codes are:

265405006495

267405004495

266405008496

268405005499

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after being notified by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors during a retail inspection and the presence of eggs in the 8 and 12 ounce packages of "JINGA GLASS NOODLES W/ VEGETABLES (JAPCHE)" which did not declare an egg ingredient on the label.

Consumers who have purchased 8 and 12 ounce packages of "JINGA GLASS NODDLES W/ VEGETABLES (JABCHE)" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-706-9300, Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Eastern Time).