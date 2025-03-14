From Corporate to Coaching: Franklin Kamnang Ngansop’s Path to Transforming Entrepreneurs

Franklin Kamnang Ngansop interview with AI Time Journal

After a corporate career launching ventures, Franklin Kamnang Ngansop now empowers entrepreneurs with transformative coaching, driving real business growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview, Franklin Kamnang Ngansop, founder of Vitamin CS Coaching, shared his journey from corporate leadership to coaching entrepreneurs. With a background in launching new product lines and ventures, Ngansop realized that success in business isn’t guaranteed by innovation alone. His experiences as an entrepreneur facing resource and strategy challenges fueled his passion for mentorship.

As one of the top 1% of business coaches globally, Ngansop has developed a results-driven approach that has helped entrepreneurs achieve an average of 57% revenue growth and 65% profit increases within three months of coaching. His philosophy emphasizes strategic decision-making, mindset shifts, and execution to overcome self-doubt, decision fatigue, and scaling challenges.

Ngansop also discussed the transformative role of AI in entrepreneurship. At Vitamin CS Coaching, he leverages AI tools to streamline operations, optimize decision-making, and even enhance pitch presentations for fundraising. He envisions AI as a growth accelerator rather than a replacement for human expertise, helping entrepreneurs work smarter while maintaining a strong customer connection.

Looking ahead, Ngansop foresees business coaching evolving into a hybrid model that combines AI-driven insights with human mentorship. He emphasizes that successful entrepreneurs are those who adapt quickly, maintain clarity in decision-making, and build businesses that balance automation with authentic human engagement.

