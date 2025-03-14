Bruce Sheridan Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Strategic Conversations” Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Bruce Sheridan

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Strategic Conversations" co-authored by Bruce Sheridan, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on March 6th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Strategic Conversations has achieved outstanding success, ranking on multiple Amazon Best Seller lists and maintaining strong momentum in the New Release categories. Its impressive placements in Direct Marketing, Marketing, Communication Skills, and Entrepreneurship reflect its impact and relevance in today’s business landscape. This achievement highlights the book’s value in helping professionals elevate their strategic communication and business growth.

Central to the success of "Strategic Conversations" is Bruce Sheridan’s chapter, "The Power of Pause." Bruce emphasizes the necessity of listening—not just to others, but to one’s circumstances and inner guidance—revealing how moments of stillness can lead to clarity, redirection, and ultimate fulfillment in life and business.

Meet Bruce Sheridan:

Bruce Sheridan’s inspiring journey began in a close-knit Irish Catholic family of eight in Union City, NJ—a city known as the most densely populated in the U.S. Despite the challenges of his environment, Bruce worked tirelessly to attend Georgia Tech, where he earned an engineering degree while competing on the Varsity Track Team. After graduating with just $110, Bruce started his career at Florida Power & Light (FPL) in Miami. By age 25, he was advising the Miami Division President and spent the next seven years training under the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers, contributing to FPL’s historic achievement as the first non-Japanese company to win the prestigious Deming Prize for Quality in 1989. During this period, he was also invited to join the 1988 U.S. Virgin Islands Olympic Sailing Team.

With a passion for operational excellence, Bruce launched his own consulting business, applying Deming’s principles to help other companies improve. He later joined General Electric (GE) as a Six Sigma Master Black Belt before transitioning to leadership roles at Bank of America. In 2009, Bruce returned to his entrepreneurial roots, founding a management consulting firm where he advised senior leadership teams, including an 18-month assignment with Barclays’ Consumer Bank Risk Management Team in London.

In 2017, Bruce discovered the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS), a structured approach to help small businesses prioritize and achieve their goals. As an EOS implementer, Bruce empowers small businesses to reach their potential through proven, actionable strategies.

In addition to his work in business, Bruce is dedicated to making a positive impact through Life Compass™, his Christian nonprofit organization that helps young adults discover their purpose. He is also the award-winning author of A Well-Launched Life: How Young People Can Live an Intentional, Fulfilling Life, which provides guidance for young people seeking to lead purposeful lives.

To order your copy of “Strategic Conversations” please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.