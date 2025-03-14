Apollo Go: AI-Powered Autonomous Ride-Hailing Services Advancing Toward Mass Deployment

Beijing, China, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence reshapes global industries, the transportation sector is undergoing a profound transformation. Autonomous driving technology is accelerating towards large-scale deployment, with leading companies showcasing their capabilities across multiple cities. In this wave of change, Google’s Waymo and Baidu’s Apollo Go stand out as key players shaping the future of autonomous mobility.





Waymo, a pioneer in the global autonomous driving industry, has successfully launched commercial operations in four major U.S. cities, providing approximately 150,000 rides per week and demonstrating strong scalability. To further strengthen its leadership in the U.S. autonomous driving sector, Waymo plans to conduct tests in more than 10 new cities, with Las Vegas and San Diego set to be the first deployment locations.





Meanwhile, Baidu’s autonomous Ride-Hailing service, Apollo Go, has established itself as the leader in China’s autonomous mobility sector. By February 2025, Apollo Go’s autonomous ride-hailing service have achieved fully driverless operations across China, eliminating the need for safety drivers on board.

According to Baidu’s latest data, Apollo Go completed 1.1 million rides in Q4 2024, averaging approximately 12,000 rides per day, ranking among the largest commercial autonomous ride-hailing service providers globally. These two companies are pushing the boundaries of autonomous driving technology in the U.S. and China, collectively accelerating the global development of AI-driven mobility services.

When autonomous driving reaches a scale of tens of thousands of rides per day, efficient operations become essential. The RT6 is one of Apollo Go’s key enablers for high-efficiency deployment. This fully autonomous vehicle is equipped with advanced battery-swapping technology, allowing each car to recharge in under four minutes. The time saved translates into the ability to serve more passengers. With these innovations, Apollo Go can deliver competitive and scalable services across more regions and cities.





The global deployment of autonomous mobility is attracting significant investments from both the public and private sectors. According to the Hong Kong Transport Department, Apollo Go successfully obtained Hong Kong’s first batch of autonomous vehicle pilot licenses in 2024, marking its first attempt in right-hand drive, left-hand traffic regions. The right-hand drive markets, including the UK, Singapore, Japan, and Australia, represent a third of the global automotive market.





This year, Waymo has announced a partnership with Japan's Nihon Kotsu, Tokyo’s largest taxi company, and GO to introduce autonomous vehicles in Tokyo, with the first fleet set to arrive by 2025.

At the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, Baidu Co-founder and CEO Robin Li highlighted the long-term benefits of AI in transportation, while the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence proposed a fully autonomous vehicle fleet for future WGS events, potentially supported by Apollo Go's technology. As cities worldwide accelerate the integration of autonomous driving technology into their infrastructure, autonomous mobility is becoming a key investment focus. Governments, particularly in China and the U.S., are fast-tracking policies to support AI-driven transportation.

For Apollo Go and Waymo, adapting swiftly to unfamiliar environments presents a significant challenge, as no two cities have identical traffic conditions.

However, one universal expectation among urban passengers is a safe and comfortable ride. To meet this demand, Apollo Go has equipped its vehicles with interactive voice control, massage seats, and remote climate adjustment—enhancing the passenger experience with intelligent, user-friendly features.

As more cities invest in autonomous transportation, companies like Apollo Go and Waymo are proving that AI-driven mobility is no longer a distant vision—it is actively reshaping urban transportation today.

About Apollo Go

Apollo Go, also known as Luobo Kuaipao, is Baidu’s autonomous ride-hailing service and one of the world’s leading players in large-scale self-driving mobility solutions. As China’s first fully driverless commercial Robotaxi service, Apollo Go is pioneering the integration of AI, big data, and automation to build the smart cities of the future.



