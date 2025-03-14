Dr. Norman Dabalos Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Strategic Conversations' Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Dr. Norman Dabalos

KAILUA, HI, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Strategic Conversations" co-authored by Dr. Norman Dabalos, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on March 6th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



Strategic Conversations has achieved outstanding success, ranking on multiple Amazon Best Seller lists and maintaining strong momentum in the New Release categories. Its impressive placements in Direct Marketing, Marketing, Communication Skills, and Entrepreneurship reflect its impact and relevance in today’s business landscape. This achievement highlights the book’s value in helping professionals elevate their strategic communication and business growth.

Central to the success of "Strategic Conversations" is Dr. Norman Dabalos’ chapter, "Sales As A Service," Dr. Norman explores the critical role of communication and sales in the healthcare profession, particularly in chiropractic care. The chapter details Dr. Dabalos’s personal journey from an engineering student to a chiropractor, highlighting how an unexpected sales call changed his life.

Meet Dr. Norman Dabalos:

Dr. Norman Dabalos, a lifelong resident of Kailua, Hawaii, is a multifaceted professional with a background that bridges healthcare, performing arts, and education. Dr. Dabalos began his journey in the performing arts under the mentorship of Ron Bright, an iconic educator in Hawaii, and served as a board member of the I’m A Bright Kid Foundation, supporting arts and education for local youth. He continues to perform and has been featured in community theater, as well as on Hawaii Five-0 and in live shows around the islands, even sharing the stage with Grammy winner Regina Belle.

A University of Hawaii and Arizona State University alumnus, Dr. Dabalos holds a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life University, where he graduated magna cum laude. With over two decades of practice, he has been a leader in chiropractic care and fitness, working as a Senior Trainer with Les Mills International and as the trusted backstage chiropractor for major acts like Aerosmith, KISS, and John Mayer. His passion for chiropractic was sparked by a personal injury experience, leading to his life’s mission to educate others on health and wellness.

Dr. Dabalos’ dedication to education and professional mentorship continues as the host of Chiro Compass, a podcast for chiropractic students, and as a sales training instructor with CloseForChiro. His commitment to empowering others aligns with the goals of Strategic Conversations, which offers readers a toolkit for mastering high-stakes interactions in both personal and professional arenas.

For more information, visit: hawaiigonsteadchiro.com



To order your copy of “Strategic Conversations” please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.