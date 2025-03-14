Federal Support for People with Asthma and Allergies at Risk

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America Urges Policymakers to Protect Critical Health and Disability Protections

Washington, DC, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is deeply concerned about recent federal actions and congressional budget threats that could put millions of Americans with asthma and allergies at risk. These policy changes jeopardize access to essential health care, environmental protections, and disability accommodations—critical safeguards for the over 100 million people in the U.S. living with asthma and/or allergic diseases.

Ensuring access to quality health care, clean air, and safe learning environments is essential for managing these conditions. However, recent administrative and legislative developments put people with asthma and allergies at risk. These developments include the following:

Congressional Budget Threats to Medicaid: The House Budget Committee has advanced a resolution that could cut up to $880 billion in Medicaid funding over the next 10 years. These cuts would drastically undermine Medicaid coverage for more than 80 million low-income individuals, including millions of children and adults with asthma and allergies who rely on Medicaid for access to life-saving medications, specialist care, and emergency treatments.

Medicaid plays a critical role in managing asthma—the most common chronic disease in children. In fact, nearly half of all children with asthma are covered by Medicaid or CHIP, making the program essential for access to life-saving treatments. Medicaid cuts or policy changes that restrict eligibility, increase out-of-pocket costs, or limit access to specialists would disproportionately harm asthma patients, particularly in low-income and medically underserved communities.

Reducing ACA Enrollment Opportunities: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has proposed a rule that would shorten the Affordable Care Act (ACA) open enrollment period for the 2026 coverage year by a month. This change will give people less time to enroll in health insurance, increasing the risk that individuals with asthma and allergies will miss coverage deadlines and face gaps in medication access and preventive care.

Additionally, the rule eliminates the special monthly enrollment period for low-income households earning less than 150% of the federal poverty level, making it harder for vulnerable populations to obtain and maintain continuous coverage. The rule also threatens access to care under the ACA for some young people. These changes, combined with significant funding cuts for nonprofit navigator programs that help individuals enroll, could lead to a sharp decline in ACA participation and a rise in asthma-related emergencies due to loss of access to essential care.

Eliminating EPA Environmental Justice Offices and targeting Clean Air Protections:

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the closure of all environmental justice offices, which were responsible for addressing pollution and environmental health disparities in marginalized communities. This decision removes vital resources for communities disproportionately impacted by poor air quality—a major trigger for asthma attacks and other respiratory issues. Without these offices, efforts to reduce pollution exposure, enforce clean air protections, and improve environmental health outcomes will be severely weakened.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin also announced yesterday plans to roll back key clean air protections, including weakening National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and ozone, reversing methane and greenhouse gas limits for oil and gas operations, and loosening vehicle emissions standards. These rollbacks will lead to increased air pollution, worsening asthma rates, and greater health disparities—especially for children and low-income communities who already bear the brunt of poor air quality.

HHS Reorganization & Uncertainty: The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of General Counsel (OGC) announced a major reorganization that will close 6 of its 10 regional offices. OGC attorneys in these offices play a vital role in enforcing nursing home and hospital standards, overseeing public health policies, and ensuring compliance with programs like Head Start. The closures could significantly reduce federal oversight and enforcement of healthcare regulations, creating gaps in accountability and potentially worsening health outcomes for vulnerable populations, including those with asthma and allergies.

Additionally, HHS announced the creation of a Chief Counsel for Food, Research, and Drugs—a position that will oversee legal matters related to the FDA and NIH. While the full implications of this restructuring remain unclear, any disruption in legal oversight for medical research and public health regulations could delay critical advancements in asthma and allergy treatment.

These changes also coincide with a federal effort to offload “non-core” government properties, including many key HHS buildings, raising concerns about the long-term stability of public health agencies.

Undermining Science-Based Public Health Information and Research: The National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the NIH, has issued a directive limiting its engagement on certain public health topics, including vaccines and peanut allergies, raising concerns that NCI and potentially other NIH institutes may be restricted from sharing or funding research on critical health issues. While this directive currently applies only to NCI, AAFA is concerned it could expand to other institutes like the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), delaying or canceling essential research on food allergies, asthma, and other allergic conditions.

These conditions require continued research and scientific advancements to improve treatment and prevention strategies. Limiting funding or restricting communication about public health science undermines trust in proven medical interventions and threatens the health of millions.

Threats to 504 Plan Enforcement: The Department of Education announced layoffs of over 1,300 of its about 4,000 employees this week. These layoffs will significantly impact the Office of Civil Rights weakening oversight and enforcement of Section 504 plans. Section 504 plans ensure students with asthma and allergies receive necessary accommodations in school such medication access and emergency response plans. Schools, especially those in under-resourced communities, may face greater challenges in compliance, leaving students vulnerable to preventable health risks.

AAFA remains committed to advocating for policies that protect people with asthma and allergies. We call on policymakers to uphold strong disability protections, environmental health regulations, access to affordable healthcare, and science-based public health initiatives.

“Millions of Americans rely on policies that ensure they can breathe clean air, access affordable care and innovative treatments, and receive critical accommodations in schools,” said Kenneth Mendez, AAFA President and CEO. “These rollbacks threaten not only the health and safety of our community but also our economy by driving up healthcare costs and leading to more missed work and school days. AAFA will continue to fight for these protections and ensure that our community’s needs are heard.”

AAFA stands as a trusted voice for the asthma and allergy community, providing resources and advocacy to improve health outcomes. We will continue to monitor these policy changes and engage with lawmakers to prevent harmful rollbacks. We also encourage anyone impacted to reach out directly to their elected officials.

