Skyward Specialty Welcomes Patricia Ryan as General Counsel

HOUSTON, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, has recruited Patricia Ryan as the Company’s new General Counsel effective Tuesday, April 1 following the upcoming retirement of Leslie Shaunty, Skyward Specialty’s long-time General Counsel, after nearly 12 years of dedicated service. Ms. Shaunty will continue through the end of 2025 in a support and transition capacity.

Ms. Ryan has extensive experience across a broad range of insurance legal competencies including compliance and regulatory matters, corporate governance and enterprise risk management, securities, products and contract law. With more than 20 years in the insurance industry, she has held Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and other senior legal and human resources leadership positions at Trean Insurance Group, HDI Global, QBE North America, and Allianz/Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company. Additionally, Ms. Ryan spent more than a decade in private practice before joining the insurance sector.

Ms. Ryan holds a J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in economics and history from the University of Illinois.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Patty to the Skyward Specialty team,” said Robinson. “Her deep legal expertise and proven leadership in the industry make her a welcome addition to our executive team. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to drive innovation and excellence in the industry.” said Andrew Robinson, Chairman and CEO of Skyward Specialty.

Robinson further commented, "Leslie has been a key member of our executive leadership team providing product development, legal, compliance and strategic leadership. Her expertise, drive and work rate were central to our highly successful IPO, each subsequent follow-on offering, and performance as a public company. We are incredibly grateful for her many contributions. On behalf of the entire executive leadership team, we thank Leslie for her lasting impact and wish her the very best in her retirement.”

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

