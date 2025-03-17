Inga Ellzey Releases All-New 2025 Complete Coder for Dermatology

Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Logo

Inga Ellzey unveils the 2025 Complete Coder for Dermatology, featuring updated CPT, ICD-10-CM, and payer guidelines to minimize denials and boost revenue.

Dermatology coding is constantly evolving, and if you’re not keeping up, you’re leaving money on the table.” — Inga Ellzey, Founder and President

CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inga Ellzey, founder of Inga Ellzey Billing Companies and Inga Ellzey Practice Group, is proud to announce the publication of the 2025 Complete Coder for Dermatology —a comprehensive, 1,000+ page reference manual meticulously updated to reflect the latest CPT, ICD-10-CM, and HCPCS changes. Drawing on decades of industry expertise, Inga Ellzey has crafted this essential resource to ensure dermatology practices stay fully compliant and accurately reimbursed.This new edition addresses updates in E/M documentation, telehealth rules, modifier usage, and insurance policy changes—all organized in a streamlined format for faster lookups. Practices will benefit from clear guidelines on coding excisions, repairs, Mohs procedures, and more, ultimately minimizing denials and enhancing audit readiness. In addition to Inga Ellzey’s reference manual for dermatology practices, Inga Ellzey Billing Companies offers outsourced billing services nationwide, supporting dermatology practices with claim submission, appeals, and comprehensive reporting to help maximize revenue recovery.“Dermatology coding is constantly evolving, and if you’re not keeping up, you’re leaving money on the table,” says Inga Ellzey, Founder and President. “The 2025 Complete Coder for Dermatology isn’t just an update—it’s a necessity. We’ve made sure every change, every detail, and every nuance is covered, so practices can code with confidence, stay compliant, and maximize reimbursement.”To learn more about Inga Ellzey Billing Companies, visit https://www.dermatologybilling.com

Dermatology Specific Medical Billing

