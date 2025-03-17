Inga Ellzey Releases All-New 2025 Complete Coder for Dermatology
Inga Ellzey unveils the 2025 Complete Coder for Dermatology, featuring updated CPT, ICD-10-CM, and payer guidelines to minimize denials and boost revenue.
This new edition addresses updates in E/M documentation, telehealth rules, modifier usage, and insurance policy changes—all organized in a streamlined format for faster lookups. Practices will benefit from clear guidelines on coding excisions, repairs, Mohs procedures, and more, ultimately minimizing denials and enhancing audit readiness. In addition to Inga Ellzey’s reference manual for dermatology practices, Inga Ellzey Billing Companies offers outsourced billing services nationwide, supporting dermatology practices with claim submission, appeals, and comprehensive reporting to help maximize revenue recovery.
“Dermatology coding is constantly evolving, and if you’re not keeping up, you’re leaving money on the table,” says Inga Ellzey, Founder and President. “The 2025 Complete Coder for Dermatology isn’t just an update—it’s a necessity. We’ve made sure every change, every detail, and every nuance is covered, so practices can code with confidence, stay compliant, and maximize reimbursement.”
To learn more about Inga Ellzey Billing Companies, visit https://www.dermatologybilling.com.
Jillian Diffoot
Inga Ellzey Billing Companies
+ +1 800-318-3271
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Dermatology Specific Medical Billing
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.