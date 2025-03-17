Caryn Rasnick Joins Boon-Chapman as Chief Operating Officer
Caryn’s people-centric leadership approach, deep understanding of operational efficiency and excellence, and dedication to building high performance teams will drive our executive strategies forward.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boon-Chapman, a leader in claims administration, cost containment, and care navigation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Caryn Rasnick as Chief Operating Officer, effective March 17, 2025.
— Kari L. Niblack, President of Boon-Chapman
Caryn is a veteran employee benefits executive with over 35 years of experience in the TPA industry. Throughout her career, Caryn has been dedicated to helping plans fulfill their fiduciary responsibilities by implementing innovative cost containment and population health management strategies while ensuring the well-being of their members remains a top priority. Prior to joining Boon-Chapman, Caryn worked as a Chief Client Relations Officer at MedWatch, where she oversaw the company’s client engagement strategy, with a focus on building and maintaining strong, long-term relationships with key clients.
“Caryn’s people-centric leadership approach, deep understanding of operational efficiency and excellence, and dedication to building high performance teams will drive our executive strategies forward. As we lay the foundations for continued value creation in Boon-Chapman’s ambitious plan for long-term growth, I can’t think of a better person to take on these responsibilities than Caryn,” said Kari L. Niblack, President of Boon-Chapman.
In this new role, Caryn will work closely with the President and other leaders to drive operational excellence across Boon-Chapman while overseeing and managing the medical management solutions at Prime Dx. This dual-role position combines strategic leadership, operational management, and healthcare industry expertise to enhance business growth, optimize service delivery, and align cross-organizational goals.
“I am honored to join the Boon-Chapman team as Chief Operating Officer,” said Rasnick. “Boon-Chapman’s decades-long commitment to serving members with honesty and integrity has earned them a reputation for greatness within the industry. I am excited to join the team and contribute to the company’s operational excellence.”
To learn more about Boon-Chapman's stop loss and healthcare administration services, visit www.boonchapman.com.
About Boon-Chapman:
Boon-Chapman has been an industry leader since 1961, offering comprehensive services, including claims administration, cost-containment programs, and medical management solutions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company delivers cutting-edge technology and client-focused care across all 50 states.
Trish McCoy
Boon-Chapman
+1 800-252-9653
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.