Malaga Financial Corporation Announces 83rd Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaga Financial Corporation (OTCPink:MLGF) announced today the declaration of a cash dividend in the amount of 25 cents per share to shareholders of record on March 24, 2025. The dividend will be paid out on or about April 1, 2025. Randy C. Bowers, Chairman, President and CEO, remarked, “We are pleased to reward our loyal shareholders with this 25-cent quarterly dividend which represents a 4.85% annualized yield based on our most recent closing price of $20.62. We are grateful for the efforts of our colleagues which has positioned us to declare this 83rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.”

Malaga Bank, a subsidiary of Malaga Financial Corporation, is a full-service community bank headquartered on the Palos Verdes Peninsula with six offices located in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. For over fifteen years Malaga Bank has been consistently recommended by one of the nation’s leading independent bank rating and research firms, Bauer Financial Inc. Malaga Bank was awarded Bauer’s premier Top 5-Star rating for the 69th consecutive quarter as of December 2024. Since 1985, Malaga Bank has been delivering competitive banking services to residents and businesses of the South Bay, including real estate loan products custom-tailored to consumers and investors. As the largest community bank in the South Bay, Malaga is proud of its continuing tradition of relationship-based banking and legendary customer service. The Bank’s web site is located at www.malagabank.com.

Contact: Randy Bowers Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Malaga Financial Corporation (310) 375-9000 rbowers@malagabank.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.