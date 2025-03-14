Odyssey Wellness to Present at the 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 17th and 18th

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Wellness (“The Company” or “Odyssey”), a leading Ready-to-Drink (RTD) functional beverage focused on cognitive and mood-boosting performance, is disrupting the energy drink category with its innovative blend of high-potency Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, and other ingredients, offering exceptional flavor without any artificial sweeteners, today announced that Scott Frohman, Founder & CEO, will present at the 37th Annual Roth Conference to be held March 17-18, 2025 at the Laguna Cliffs Marriot in Dana Point, CA.

37th Annual Roth Conference Details:

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Time: 10:30-10:45 a.m. PT

Location: The Laguna Cliffs Marriott, Dana Point, CA on The Del Mar Lawn

About Odyssey Wellness

Odyssey Wellness is the fastest-growing brand in the functional natural energy beverage segment, specializing in cognition, energy, and mood-boosting performance. By combining high-potency ingredients like Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, L-theanine, and Panax Ginseng, Odyssey is disrupting the traditional energy drink market with a focus on natural, effective performance enhancement. Our product line includes three innovative offerings: Odyssey Elixir, Odyssey 222, and Odyssey Revive, each designed to deliver a superior clean energy experience without the artificial additives.

