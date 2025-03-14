Attorney & Legal Expert Jennifer Anton Joins Coffee With Q Podcast as Co-Host and Legal News Reporter

Developed by Qamar Zaman (Q), the show brings together his storytelling mastery with attorney Jennifer Anton’s extensive 25+ years of experience in legal research, writing, and advocacy.

George Town, Grand Cayman , March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee With Q, the rapidly growing podcast that brings insightful discussions on technology, business, law, and media, proudly announces the addition of Jennifer Anton as its Co-Host, Legal News Reporter, and Subject Matter Expert. A seasoned attorney with over 25 years of experience in legal research, writing, and advocacy, Anton brings an unparalleled depth of legal expertise to the show, offering clear and compelling breakdowns of high-profile cases and critical legal issues.



Attorney & Legal Expert Jennifer Anton

Attorney & Legal Expert Jennifer Anton Co-Host and Legal News Reporter Coffee With Q

Anton’s extensive career includes serving as a career law clerk for the federal judiciary, where she spent nearly two decades drafting judicial opinions for the courts, as well as working at top litigation firms, handling complex commercial litigation. She is a trusted expert in written advocacy, appellate litigation, and federal court procedures. Now, as part of Coffee With Q, she will provide expert legal analysis, shedding light on cases that shape industries, impact businesses, and influence society.

“Jennifer Anton’s ability to distill complex legal matters into accessible insights is a game-changer for our audience. We’re thrilled to have her join the Coffee With Q family,” said Qamar Zaman, founder and host of Coffee With Q.

About Coffee With Q

Founded by Qamar Zaman, a veteran data journalist and personal branding expert, Coffee With Q is a podcast show that explores the minds of entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and industry experts. The show delivers engaging discussions on business, legal affairs, technology, media trends, and personal branding, giving listeners exclusive insights from top professionals across various fields. Guests on the show have included attorneys, tech innovators, business strategists, and high-profile industry leaders, making Coffee With Q a go-to resource for expert-driven discussions.

With Anton on board, Coffee With Q will further expand its reach into legal news, providing listeners with in-depth case analysis, legal trends, and expert commentary on matters that impact business, politics, and everyday life.

Join the Conversation

Tune in to Coffee With Q to hear Jennifer Anton and other industry experts break down the latest legal and business developments. New episodes are available on all major podcast platforms.

