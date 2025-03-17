Spring Break Safety: How Spikey is Protecting Students from Drink Spiking

Spring break should be about making memories, not becoming a statistic” — Abigail Goddard, 16 year-old founder of Spikey

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As college students across the country gear up for spring break, concerns about drink spiking and party safety are at an all-time high. With reports of drink tampering (otherwise known as drink spiking) rising, students are seeking solutions to stay safe while enjoying their time off. Spikey, a Nashville-based business, is tackling this head-on with their safety device that helps detect date-rape drugs in seconds, empowering users to take control of their safety.The Sexual Assault Center in Nashville reports that 40% of sexual assault survivors believe they were drugged. According to a study by a professor at the University of South Carolina, one in 13 college students reports having had their drink spiked, with many incidents occurring in high-risk settings like bars, clubs, and parties. Another study from the American Addiction Centers found that 35% of drink-spiking victims reported blacking out, and over 50% experienced significant memory loss.Recognizing the urgent need for prevention, Alpha Omicron Pi (AOII) chapters at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK), recently ordered 750 custom Spikeys just in time for spring break, one of the examples of the growing demand for effective safety solutions for student social life.“Spring break should be about making memories, not becoming a statistic,” said Abigail Goddard, 16 year-old founder of Spikey. “Spikey provides portable protection for your peace of mind so you and your loved ones are safe from drug-related tragedies, especially sexual assault. Seeing organizations like AOII step up to protect their members is exactly why I created Spikey.”How Spikey WorksSpikey provides discreet, customizable keychains equipped with clinical grade test strips that detect common date-rape drugs like GHB, Ketamine, Scopolamine, and Cocaine. Unlike traditional drink safety methods, Spikey delivers the fastest results on the market and is completely unrecognizable as a drug test, designed for discretion at social events.A Global Movement for Safer SocializingBeyond sororities, Spikey has gained traction among Greek life chapters, non-profits, universities, and safety advocates around the world. As awareness of drink spiking continues to grow, so does the urgency for accessible prevention tools. With Spikey, students can enjoy their break with confidence and peace of mind.For more information on Spikey or to place an order, visit spikeyfirst.com.Contact: Abigail GoddardSpikey LLC | spikeyfirst.comEmail: abbietgoddard@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.