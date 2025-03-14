Experts Examine Human Trafficking and Labor Exploitation in the Fishing Industry

G20 Interfaith Forum

Marking the 25th anniversary of the Palermo Protocol, the virtual discussion will address concerns about exploitation of workers in the fishing industry

In the fishing industry, the fish often have more protections than the workers who catch them.” — Dr. Jess Sparks, Tufts University

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The G20 Interfaith Forum Working Group on Human Trafficking, in partnership with Praeveni Global, is bringing together distinguished experts to discuss the critical issues of human trafficking and labor exploitation in the fishing industry.As part of a monthly webinar series marking the 25th anniversary of the Palermo Protocol, the virtual discussion will address growing concerns about exploitation of workers in the fishing industry and explore pathways to justice for victims. The webinar will be moderated by Bruno Ciceri of the Stella Maris Network and feature leading voices in human trafficking prevention and maritime labor rights.Panelist Dornnapha Sukkree will discuss collaborative approaches to combat trafficking:"MAST Human is committed to leveraging technology and partnering with the public and private sectors to combat human trafficking and forced labor in industries where workers face isolated conditions, such as fishing and agriculture," Sukkree said. “We believe in the transformative power of collective action to drive lasting change."Panelist Dr. Jess Sparks will address inadequacies in industry governance:"In the fishing industry, the fish often have more protections than the workers who catch them. Industry governance relies on a patchwork of top-down voluntary measures that lack legally binding protections and meaningful remedies for labor abuses and further marginalize fishers," Dr. Sparks said “Without addressing retaliation, immigration barriers, and true worker engagement that gives fishers' power, current models fail to safeguard workers' rights or improve their conditions."Fr. Eduardo Gabriel, who will also speak in the webinar, will discuss the church's role in supporting affected families:"Fishing is a common profession from which many people earn their living. However, due to their precarious working conditions, fishermen are often at risk of exploitation and human trafficking. It is important to address these problems and protect the rights of fishermen," Fr. Gabriel said. "Human trafficking of fishermen is a serious problem that the Church is actively tackling. The church not only advocates for the human rights of fishermen but can also support the precarious situation of their families by providing food and other essential goods. The church network is large enough to organize all the necessary connections to support the families. With this special support for the families, the dimension of vulnerability can be properly addressed so that the family has enough power to make the fishermen aware of their vulnerability and have a solid background to fight for better working conditions. In short, engaging with families is the most important way to reduce the exploitation of fishers at work."Bruno Ciceri, the webinar’s final panelist, said challenges persist despite technological advancements:"The fishing industry, in spite of technological progress such as sustainable fishing gear, eco-friendly vessels, and real-time weather monitoring, still reles on a large number of migrant fishers that have to do a lot of manual and dangerous operations in order to haul the catch and store it in the vessel, in any kind of weather and situation," Ciceri said. “It does not matter under which flag the fishing vessel is flying or in which country it is registered - verbal and physical abuse and exploitation of migrant workers are a daily occurrence."The virtual meeting will take place on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 12 PM EST (5 PM UKT), and will address key objectives in combating human trafficking and exploitation in the fishing industry.Register for the free webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hTFcvAq_RumkmDvOoEE-Nw Speakers will include:• Bruno Ciceri -- International Director for the Stella Maris Network• Fr. Eduardo Gabriel -- Sociologist and Scalabrinian missionary• Dornnapha Sukkree -- Founder of MAST (Multi-Stakeholder Initiative for Accountable Supply Chain of Thai Fisheries)• Dr. Jess Sparks -- Assistant Professor of Division of Agriculture, Food and Environment at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University• Duncan Jepson - Managing director of Liberty Shared, "a campaign group against modern day slavery" in such industries as fashion and palm oil.The webinar will also be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook.About the G20 ProcessThe Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the leaders of Earth's most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world's economic output, two-thirds of the global population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year, representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues as well as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.About the G20 Interfaith ForumThe G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society.For more information, please visit www.g20interfaith.org

