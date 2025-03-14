Applications Open for Scholarship America Veteran Scholarship for Educators

Applications are open for the Scholarship America Veteran Scholarship for Educators. The program offers financial assistance to veterans pursuing degrees in education, school-based counseling, school-based social work, or school psychology, supporting their journey toward meaningful careers within the K-12 school system. The deadline to apply is March 27, 2025.

Scholarship awards include a $5,000 award for vocational-technical or two-year institutions and a $10,000 award for four-year colleges or universities.

Sponsors determine eligibility for individual programs at their sole discretion, and eligible applications are reviewed by Scholarship America’s evaluation team.

Please visit the Scholarship America website to learn more about the eligibility requirements, award packages, and how to apply.

For further information or questions, please reach out to veteranscholarship@scholarshipamerica.org.