Submit Release
News Search

There were 648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,870 in the last 365 days.

Applications Open for Scholarship America Veteran Scholarship for Educators

Applications are open for the Scholarship America Veteran Scholarship for Educators. The program offers financial assistance to veterans pursuing degrees in education, school-based counseling, school-based social work, or school psychology, supporting their journey toward meaningful careers within the K-12 school system. The deadline to apply is March 27, 2025.

Scholarship awards include a $5,000 award for vocational-technical or two-year institutions and a $10,000 award for four-year colleges or universities.

Sponsors determine eligibility for individual programs at their sole discretion, and eligible applications are reviewed by Scholarship America’s evaluation team.

Please visit the Scholarship America website to learn more about the eligibility requirements, award packages, and how to apply.

For further information or questions, please reach out to veteranscholarship@scholarshipamerica.org.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Applications Open for Scholarship America Veteran Scholarship for Educators

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more