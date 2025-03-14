Agentic AI Projects Generative AI Course 2025 - GenAI For Engineers Data Scientists and Software Developers

Santa Clara, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart, a leading upskilling platform for tech professionals, recently announced updates to its Applied GenAI course. These new updates are designed to equip the tech professionals with the necessary skills to navigate and excel in the highly competitive and rapidly evolving landscape of Agentic AI. It is a fast emerging domain within artificial intelligence that is shaping the future of autonomous systems. To learn more about the course, visit: https://www.interviewkickstart.com/courses/applied-genai.

Agentic AI is a significant development in the field of artificial intelligence, focusing on the creation of autonomous systems that can make decisions and even perform complex tasks without any direct human intervention. These intelligent agents can analyze vast amounts of data, adapt to changing environments around them, and improve the operational efficiency across industries.

From AI-powered chatbots capable of handling customer queries with human-like precision to self-improving recommendation systems that personalize user experiences, Agentic AI is redefining how technology interacts with the real world.

Realizing the need to stay ahead of industry trends and upcoming technologies, companies are integrating AI into their business processes, the demand for professionals with a strong understanding of these technologies is increasing. Interview Kickstart has long been recognized as a key player in helping software engineers and tech managers stay ahead of the curve in their careers through industry-relevant training.

The Applied GenAI course is a comprehensive program that covers key topics like deploying large language models (LLMs), neural networks, AI engineering, LangChain, Agentic AI, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), many other essential generative AI frameworks. Its curriculum is designed to help participants not only learn the foundations of AI, but also develop the practical skills that can be implemented in real-world scenarios.

To cater to professionals across different technical roles, Interview Kickstart's Applied GenAI offers customized learning pathways. Software engineers, including backend, frontend, fullstack, and even test engineers can enroll in the AI for Software Engineers track, which focuses on integrating AI capabilities into the software development workflow itself.

For Technical Product Manager, the AI for Product Managers pathway offers insights ino how AI can drive better product decisions and help develop effective strategies. Similarly, ML engineers and data scientists looking for a deeper understanding of GenAI technologies can join the advanced AI pathways tailored to their expertise and experience.

In this Agentic AI Projects Applied GenAI course, the learners get 60+ hours of live learning, 20+ hours of project-based learning, and 10+ hands-on assignments to reinforce theoretical learning through application-driven experiences. Combining the live classes with capstone projects, and assignments, the program ensures that the participants build the relevant skills to use AI in a professional setting.

With increasing AI adoption across industries, professionals with AI expertise are positioned to lead innovation and drive change within their organizations. The Applied GenAI course is designed to help participants learn the in-demand AI skills to improve their career prospects and take on AI-focused roles or integrate AI into their workflows.

One of the key benefits of the Applied GenAI course by Interview Kickstart is the involvement of FAANG+ leaders and industry experts who have experience of integrating and implementing AI at top tech firms. The instructors in this course have worked from tech companies like Meta, Amazon, Google, Apple, OpenAI, Nvidia, and others. They offer invaluable learning to the participants, industry perspectives, and best practices.

The curriculum of this Applied GenAI course is updated regularly to align with the latest advancements in AI, ensuring that the participants learn about cutting-edge techniques relevant to today's job market.

The course structure allows professionals to not only enhance their current roles but also transition into specialized AI positions, unlocking new career opportunities. Participants work on industry-relevant case studies, such as training AI models to automate content creation, building intelligent data processing pipelines, and developing AI-enhanced search functionalities. These projects bridge the gap between theory and practical implementation, making the learning experience immersive and impactful.

For professionals looking to future-proof their careers, understanding generative AI and its applications is no longer optional—it is essential. Interview Kickstart's Applied GenAI course offers a structured, expert-led learning experience that ensures participants gain the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven world. For more information visit: https://interviewkickstart.com/machine-learning

Interview Kickstart, founded in 2014, is a trusted upskilling platform designed to help tech professionals secure roles at FAANG and other leading tech companies. With over 20,000 success stories, it has become a go-to resource for career advancement in the tech industry.

What differentiates Interview Kickstart is its team of 700+ instructors, including hiring managers and senior tech leads from FAANG companies. These industry experts create and teach a meticulously crafted curriculum that combines advanced strategies, hands-on practice, and mock interviews to prepare learners for technical interview success and workplace excellence.

