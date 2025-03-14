SBA’s 2025 National Small Business Week Will Take Place May 4-10

State and territory Small Business Persons of the Year will compete for national award to be presented in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced its list of state and territory Small Business Persons of the Year ahead of this year’s National Small Business Week, which will take place May 4-10, 2025. SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler will kick off the week with a ceremony in Washington, D.C., where she will name the National Small Business Person of the Year before embarking on a national small business roadshow. Over the course of the week, she will visit four cities to highlight the impact, economic contributions and importance of small business owners in communities across the nation.

“For more than 60 years, National Small Business Week has honored the risk takers, innovators and job creators who are the backbone of the American economy,” Administrator Loeffler said. “I congratulate the more than 50 state and territory winners on their recognition and look forward to this week of education and appreciation for entrepreneurship – as we highlight the small business owners who fuel prosperity, growth, and opportunity in communities across our country.”

After the Washington, D.C., ceremony on May 5, which will crown the National Small Business Person of the Year and other national award winners, Administrator Loeffler plans to visit Boise, Idaho; Phoenix, Ariz.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Hartford, Conn. While on the road, she will meet with local entrepreneurs, lenders and other community leaders to share SBA’s mission of empowering job creators, delivering disaster relief and driving economic growth.

Along with the awards and roadshow, National Small Business Week is slated to feature a two-day virtual summit, community events across the country honoring small businesses, educational sessions featuring key topics such as manufacturing, digital marketing, cybersecurity and cryptocurrency, as well as online business resources and renowned speakers.

State and territory awardees in consideration for the National Small Business Person of the Year and runner-up include:

Alabama: Kimberly Lewis, ProjectXYZ Inc., Huntsville

Alaska: Christine Hopkins, ASCI Federal Services LLC, Anchorage

Arizona: Virginia Saldivar, Metro Accounting and Professional Services, Goodyear

Arkansas: Kimberly Stinson, Lil Lions Daycare LLC, Bismarck

California: Qais Salem Alkurdi, HQE Systems, Temecula

Colorado: Larisa Hegenbarth, Novastar, Englewood

Connecticut: Michelle Nicholson, The Flour Girl Bakery Cafe, Hebron

Delaware: Alison Schuch, Tangerine Goods, Bethany Beach

District of Columbia: Craig Williams, Cyber Synergy Consulting Group LLC

Florida: Benjamin Nagengast, Point Summit, Largo

Georgia: Patrick Wells, Piedmont Landscape Management, Augusta

Guam: Robert Salas II, Pacific Federal Management Inc., Tumon

Hawaii: Pamela Cariaga, P&S Plumbing LLC, Kailua-Kona

Idaho: Patrick Buchanan, Buchanan Insurance and Financial Services Inc., Hailey

Illinois: Eric Cup, Bridgewater Studios, Chicago

Indiana: Sudhansu (Sam) Yadav, Quest Safety Products Inc., Indianapolis

Iowa: Jamie Jackson, Jake Oakland and Joni Campidilli, Percival Scientific Inc., Perry

Kansas: Cang Quoc Phu and Tuan Lai, QuikTek Machining LLC, Wichita

Kentucky: Crinda Francke, ExecuTrain Corp., Lexington

Louisiana: Ronald “Rocky” Ortego III, Red Bison Services LLC, Kenner

Maine: Carrie Gervais and Jennifer Cousins, Stepping Stones Montessori School, Chelsea

Maryland: Jaqueline Lopez, Premier Enterprise Solutions, Upper Marlboro

Massachusetts: Pablah Ferraz Schwartz-Linhares, Fresscafe Inc., Framingham

Michigan: Greg McArthur and Shelly McArthur, NTL Industries, Sterling Heights

Minnesota: Beth Benike, Busy Baby, Oronoco

Mississippi: David Kittrell and Karen Kittrell, Kittrell's Industrial and Supply, Petal

Missouri: Tamara Keefe, Clementine’s Creamery, St. Louis

Montana: Jerry Stroot, Superior Meats Inc., Superior

Nebraska: Joseph Hodges Jr., Lion’s Gate Security Solutions Inc., Omaha

Nevada: Kristen Corral-Marin, Carlos Corral-Marin, Dan Simmons and Regina Simmons, Tacotarian, Las Vegas

New Hampshire: Tanya Lawson, Inbloom Health and Medispa, Londonderry

New Jersey: Nichole Ann Bryson, FT Mobility LLC, Saddle Brook

New Mexico: Victor D'Andrea and Jeffrey Giangiuli, TechSource Inc., Los Alamos

New York: Melissa Baidme, C.K. Natural Fruit Juice, LLC, Westfield

North Carolina: Mamie Hoffer and Jason Futrell, Hoffer Flow Controls Inc., Elizabeth City

North Dakota: Dee Decimus, All Embrace Home Caring, Grand Forks

Ohio: Victor Omar D’Angelo, Barroluco LLC, Columbus

Oklahoma: Shawn Collins, Sisemore & Associates, Tulsa

Oregon: Tadd Mick, Tradewinds Charters, Depoe Bay

Pennsylvania: Sheree Beth Thomas, SB Thomas & Associates Inc., Pittsburgh

Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands: Yoel Rivera Santos, Ultimate Solutions Corp., Caguas, P.R.

Rhode Island: Kaitlyn Roberts, Easy Entertaining Inc., Providence

South Carolina: Michael Haldeman, SpokeWorks Bicycle Workshop, Summerville

South Dakota: Tara Olson, Valley Ag Supply Inc., Gayville

Tennessee: Reggie Polk, Polk & Associates Construction Inc., Brentwood

Texas: Gabe Wander, Wander Staffing, Austin

Utah: Alfonso Porras, Sir Walter Candy Corp., South Salt Lake

Vermont: Christopher Swasey, Lewis Creek Builders, Essex Junction

Virginia: Donald Mills, Mills Marine and Ship Repair, Suffolk

Washington: Courtni Doherty and Stephen Doherty, Circle Creek Therapy PLLC, Auburn

West Virginia: Cathy Jo Higgins, The Developmental Advantage LLC, Charleston

Wisconsin: Mark Bula and Shawn Bula, Signature Farms II LLC, Grand Marsh

Wyoming: Lauren Heerschap, Brunton International LLC, Riverton

Details on National Small Business Week, the virtual summit, registrations and speakers are featured on www.sba.gov/NSBW and will be updated as additional information and activities are confirmed. Local events will be featured on www.sba.gov/events and identifiable by searching with #SmallBusinessWeek.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

