HeartLung Technologies Selected as a Finalist for ACC 2025 Innovation Pitch Challenge

ACC 2025 Future Hub Graphic HeartLung.AI - ACC Early-Stage Innovation Pitch Challenge AutoChamber AI vs MRI for Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Failure

HeartLung Technologies selected as a finalist and will compete at the ACC 2025 Innovation Pitch Challenge in Chicago.

We are honored to be recognized by the ACC for our innovative work with AutoChamber™ AI and to be recognized as a finalist in the ACC Early-Stage Innovation Pitch Challenge” — Dr. Morteza Naghavi, Founder and President of HeartLung Technologies

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeartLung Technologies is excited to announce its participation as a finalist in the 2025 American College of Cardiology (ACC) Early-Stage Innovation Pitch Challenge. The event, held during the ACC's Annual Scientific Session in Chicago, will feature HeartLung Technologies debuting its innovative AutoChamber™ AI solution for the first time.The ACC Early-Stage Innovation Pitch Challenge is a highlight of the ACC's commitment to fostering innovation in cardiovascular care. This competition brings together the most promising early-stage companies to present their cutting-edge solutions to a panel of expert judges and an audience of healthcare professionals. The panel and audience will vote to determine the most innovative solution after the presentations. HeartLung's presentation is scheduled on Sunday, March 30, from 3 – 4:15 PM.HeartLung’s AutoChamber™ is the first FDA-approved AI to receive “Breakthrough” designation, empowering physicians to detect patients with enlarged cardiac chambers and left ventricular hypertrophy that are not visible to the human eye.In the US alone, nearly 20 million chest CT scans are performed each year, yet many asymptomatic patients with enlarged heart chambers go undetected, leading to late-stage heart failure, atrial fibrillation, stroke, and sudden cardiac death. AutoChamber™ AI addresses this gap, potentially saving numerous lives from preventable cardiovascular deaths. HeartLung is also awaiting approval for AI-CVD, which includes multiple AI modules such as AutoCAC (Automated Coronary Calcium Scoring) aimed at opportunistic screening in chest CT scans.The ACC’s mission is to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health. The Future Hub Theater at ACC 2025 will highlight how innovative technologies can improve patient outcomes and care. HeartLung Technologies aligns with this mission by utilizing AI to detect hidden heart conditions early, ultimately saving lives. HeartLung has already made significant strides in this area with its AI-CVD modules, including AutoCAC for automated coronary calcium scoring, which further aligns with ACC's goals."We are honored to be recognized by the ACC for our innovative work with AutoChamber™ AI and to be recognized as a finalist in the ACC Early-Stage Innovation Pitch Challenge," said Dr. Morteza Naghavi , founder and president of HeartLung Technologies. "AutoChamber™ AI represents a significant advancement in cardiovascular care, and we look forward to showcasing its life-saving potential."We invite you to attend ACC 2025, see our presentation, and cast your vote! Join us in our mission to revolutionize cardiovascular care. For more information about HeartLung Technologies and AutoChamber™, visit www.heartlung.ai

HeartLung AI scan

