Expanding to Asia-Pacific Markets, GPPC’s Nylon Production Technology Upgraded Through Deepening International Partnership

GPPC Launches International Technology Collaboration for the Nylon Industry Chain and Develops Bio-based Nylon to Target Japan and South Korea Markets.

GPPC partners with major companies in Japan and South Korea to establish the nylon international industry chain, creating more precise, higher-quality, and higher-specification nylon materials. (Photo via Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation)

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (Merxwire) – Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation (GPPC, 1312) is actively promoting a global expansion strategy, embarking on international collaborations with major companies in Japan and South Korea to establish a global nylon industry chain. Through technical collaboration, they aim to create more precise, higher-quality, and higher-specification nylon materials, while also opening the bridge for domestic companies to connect with international contract manufacturing.

In 2024, the global petrochemical industry faced multiple challenges, including inflationary pressures, geopolitical factors such as wars, which resulted in weak economic momentum. Meanwhile, the continuous increasing capacities from Chinese petrochemical companies has led to an oversupply in the market, impacting petrochemical product prices.

Chia-Hsiung Tseng(曾嘉雄), President of Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation, stated that the company’s exports to Southeast Asia increased to 40% of total sales from Q3 2024, with orders continue to grow. The company has also expanded its export sales of intermediate raw materials, with ABS products obtaining India’s BIS certification in Q4 2024. In 2025, the export share to Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, Bangladesh, and India, is expected to continue to rise, aiming for an export share of over 50%.

Since 2012, GPPC has successfully developed and commercialized Nylon 66, a highly heat- and shock-resistant, lightweight material, for a wide range of applications including automotive parts, 3C electronics, and medical devices, making the Nylon product line one of the company’s main profit drivers. More importantly, its excellent heat resistance has been certified by UL RTI for applications ranging from semiconductors, automotive materials to functional textiles such as outdoor sports gear. In 2025, GPPC began its first-ever transnational collaboration with domestic companies, as well as major companies in Japan and South Korea, not only enabling the creation of more precise, higher-quality products but also opening up business opportunities for contract manufacturing in the nylon industry chain.

In response to the net-zero trend, the company is also actively involved in various green energy actions, such as gradually reducing carbon emissions from fossil fuel power plants, accelerating the installation of renewable energy, establishing carbon circulation, and developing the hydrogen economy. In line with the global push for a circular economy, Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation’s R&D center has successfully developed a new generation of bio-based nylon, which uses corn and castor oil as primary feedstocks. Using biotechnology materials as alternative to the petrochemical pathway reduces dependence on fossil fuel-based raw materials, resulting in a reduction of approximately 50% in carbon footprint.

To enhance Taiwan’s petrochemical industry’s international competitiveness, GPPC has partnered with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) to develop functional polyamide materials. The research project recently applied for a grant from the Industrial Development Administration of Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) under the “Overseas Market Expansion Competitiveness Enhancement” program. Through the “1+5” industry collaboration model, GPPC will partner with five downstream clients to promote its products to international markets, accelerating its global market expansion. At the same time, the company and its industrial alliances are promoting low-carbon green transformation by establishing the green petrochemical supply chain, aligning with global sustainable development trends.

The Asia-Pacific region remains a key growth engine for the global polypropylene (PP) market, with China and India showing the strongest demand. According to a market report by Mordor Intelligence, the global PP market is expected to reach 97.3 million tons in 2025 and 128 million tons by 2030. Seizing this market opportunity, Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation’s long-anticipated Quanzhou plant has successfully started trial operation and is expected to produce high-value-added PP products targeting the automotive, consumer goods, electronics, and packaging markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sherie Chiu(邱德馨), Chairman of Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation, stated that despite the unstable market conditions, the company has long been diversified in its investment strategy, seeking stable and long-term corporate competitiveness. This year, through partnership with companies in Japan and South Korea, GPPC not only continues to improve product quality but also opens up new opportunities for international cooperation.

