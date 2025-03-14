Louvre Art Shopping 2025 Artist Preview: Chou Yao-Tsung

Discover Chou Yao-Tsung’s calligraphy at Art Shopping 2025, where Eastern artistry meets contemporary creativity at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris this April.

Participant of “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail”, Taiwanese artist Chou Yao-Tsung. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (Merxwire) – The Spring Edition of Art Shopping 2025 – Salon International d’Art Contemporain is set to make a spectacular debut this April at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France. For this highly anticipated exhibition, Kasashima Gallery from Osaka presents a special themed project, “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail”. A total of 20 Asian artists have been invited to showcase the aesthetics of Eastern art on Kyo Folding Fans, bringing a unique cultural experience to the international art scene.

This report will introduce the participants of “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail”, providing readers with an in-depth look at their artistic concepts and the unique characteristics of their works. Through this exploration, we aim to showcase the diverse facets of contemporary art and offer insight into creative perspectives shaped by Asian cultural backgrounds. The featured artist in this edition is: Chou Yao-Tsung.

Chou Yao-Tsung’s artwork, “Great Cosmos in a Small Vessel, Eternal Time in a Cup.” (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

Chou Yao-Tsung, an engineer in the technology industry and a highly skilled calligraphy artist, is deeply inspired by the three major Chinese philosophies—Confucianism, Buddhism, and Taoism. He integrates these philosophical teachings into both his daily life and calligraphy creations. In his calligraphy works, Chou often incorporates Chinese classics and poetic phrases, reflecting his admiration for cosmic wisdom and life philosophy. By blending traditional culture with modern perspectives, he showcases a distinctive artistic style rich in intellectual depth.

The calligraphy artwork “Great Cosmos in a Small Vessel, Eternal Time in a Cup” features bold, expressive brushstrokes and fluid character forms, embodying the freedom and joy of calligraphic creation. It draws a parallel between the ancient pleasure of drinking fine wine and the exhilaration of practicing calligraphy. Since ancient times, wine has played a significant role in Chinese daily life—just like calligraphy. With this couplet as a starting point, the artist aims to present calligraphy as an essential part of Chinese culture, conveying to viewers that the act of writing calligraphy is, above all, a joyful experience.

Chou Yao-Tsung’s artwork, “The Heart of a Real Gentleman Is as Clear as the Blue Sky and the Broad Daylight, So Others May Never Misunderstand It.” (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

The calligraphy artwork “The Heart of a Real Gentleman Is as Clear as the Blue Sky and the Broad Daylight, So Others May Never Misunderstand It.” is a quote from “Vegetable Roots Discourse” by Hong Zicheng, a Ming Dynasty philosopher. Through this piece, the artist seeks to inspire people to uphold sincerity in their lives, treat others with integrity, and maintain a pure and steadfast heart at all times.

A total of 20 artists from Taiwan and Japan have been invited by Kasashima Gallery to participate in the themed project “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail.” The exhibition features a diverse range of artistic expressions, including Chinese ink painting, traditional calligraphy, hard-nib calligraphy, and contemporary art, showcasing the unique cultural and artistic styles of the East.

From April 4 to April 6, 2025, Kasashima Gallery will present its themed project, “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail,” at the Carrousel du Louvre, alongside hundreds of artists from around the world. This exhibition is not only a grand international art exchange but also a rare opportunity to explore the essence of Eastern art. Art enthusiasts are invited to attend and experience this meticulously curated artistic feast.

Contacts:

Kasashima Gallery

Ada Huang

art@kasashima.art

https://kasashima.art

SOURCE: Kasashima Gallery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.