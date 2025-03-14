Submit Release
News Search

There were 670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,904 in the last 365 days.

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
14 March 2025

Notification of transaction by
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
  Name Ian Cockerill
2 Reason for the notification
  Position/status Executive Director
  Initial notification/ amendments Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares in respect of the deferral of 50% of the 2024 annual bonus award, calculated at the average weighted price during the 2024 financial year (the shares are subject to a holding period of two years)
c) Currency  
d)





 Price and volume


 Price Volume
Nil 21,296
Aggregated information
  • Volume
  • Price
  • Total


  • 21,296
  • Nil consideration
e) Date of the transaction 13 March 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Attachment


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more