Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc

14 March 2025

Notification of transaction by

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Ian Cockerill 2 Reason for the notification Position/status Executive Director Initial notification/ amendments Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Endeavour Mining plc b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07 4 Details of the transaction: a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares in respect of the deferral of 50% of the 2024 annual bonus award, calculated at the average weighted price during the 2024 financial year (the shares are subject to a holding period of two years) c) Currency d)











Price and volume





Price Volume Nil 21,296 Aggregated information Volume

Price

Total





21,296

Nil consideration

e) Date of the transaction 13 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.