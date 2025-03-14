Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - March 14, 2025

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bill, passed by the General Assembly.

On March 14, Governor Scott returned without signature and vetoed H.141, An act relating to fiscal year 2025 budget adjustments and sent the following letter to the General Assembly:

Dear Ms. Wrask:

Pursuant to Chapter II, Section 11 of the Vermont Constitution, I’m returning H.141, An act relating to fiscal year 2025 budget adjustments, without my signature.

For weeks, I have been clear that I do not support H.141 as passed by the House or the Senate for many reasons including:

Given growing uncertainty around federal funding and the potential for significant funding cuts to critical programs, spending additional general funds in the budget adjustment for expenses that are not time sensitive is irresponsible. These new spending proposals should be considered as part of the FY26 budget to be weighed against other initiatives that may have been reduced due to federal budget cuts. Expanding the free “hotel/motel program,” moves us backwards, reversing important progress made towards reforming this failed program, agreed upon by the Administration and Legislature just last year. After nearly five years of experience, we know this approach is far too expensive and fails our constituents, communities and taxpayers.

I proposed a compromise path to the Committee of Conference which would have moved these spending and policy decisions to the FY26 budget while providing $2.1 million in flexible grants to municipalities to address needs in their communities during April, May and June. My compromise proposal protects the most vulnerable, develops emergency shelter capacity, adheres to the agreement from the last session, and limits unnecessary appropriations while we monitor federal action.

This compromise proposal, or something similar, remains on the table.

For these reasons, I’m vetoing H.141 pursuant to Chapter II, Section 11 of the Vermont Constitution.

It’s my hope the Legislature will reconsider and send me a budget adjustment I can agree to.

Sincerely,

/s/

Philip B. Scott

Governor

