Heritage Foundation’s Lindsey Burke, PhD, to Keynote iiBIG’s Higher Ed Finance Symposium on Funding Changes Under Trump

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindsey Burke, Ph.D., the lead author of The Heritage Foundation’s "Project 2025" chapter on education reform, will deliver the opening keynote address at iiBIG's 16th Annual Education Finance & Loan Symposium. This registration-only event is set to take place on May 15-16, 2025, at the Hotel AKA in Old Town Alexandria, VA. Burke’s keynote presentation, “A Cultural Course Correction: How Will Higher Education Funding Be Affected”, is scheduled for noon on Thursday, May 15.“This conference aligns perfectly with the conclusion of the Trump Administration's first 100 days,” stated iiBIG Founder and CEO Don Buford, who is also the conference organizer. “With major changes expected in higher education and federal student loan policies, we are excited to have Dr. Lindsey Burke share insights drawn from her involvement in Project 2025, a significant influence on these reforms.”Dr. Burke's extensive research on education reform, along with her active contributions to policy development and academic discourse, will offer invaluable insights for stakeholders in the public and private student loan and education finance sectors attending the conference. Her expertise will undoubtedly enhance the event’s discussions in this critical area. Dr. Burke leads research and policy initiatives at the Heritage Foundation on preschool, K-12, and higher education reform. An accomplished researcher and author, her work has been featured in peer-reviewed journals, academic conferences, and major media outlets. Dr. Burke has played a key role in shaping education choice policies, particularly education savings accounts (ESAs), and has advised public policy foundations nationwide.In addition to her research, Dr. Burke has served on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s transition steering committee and was appointed to the George Mason University Board of Visitors. She is a fellow at EdChoice, a board member for several education-focused organizations, and a recipient of multiple awards for her contributions to education policy. Burke holds a Ph.D. in Education Policy from George Mason University, with a focus on education choice and institutional theory.About the 16th Annual Education Finance & Loan SymposiumThe symposium will take place on May 15-16, 2025, at Hotel AKA Alexandria, located at 625 First Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. This premier event will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to explore the latest developments in education finance. Additionally, it will feature interactive roundtable discussions on key developments in education finance policies, including the privatization of student lending, regulatory changes, investment opportunities in EdTech and FinTech, and shifts in accreditation standards. Experts will also explore the impact of reduced oversight requirements, the future of student loan forgiveness, and evolving roles of institutions in loan accountability.Registration Now OpenJoin us at the Education Finance Symposium and hear from Dr. Lindsey Burke, alongside key industry stakeholders from the public and private education finance sectors. To explore the full agenda and register, visit iibig.com/education. Discounted rates are available for academic and government representatives and select media guests may attend with prior approval.Join our Faculty! Apply here: https://iibig.com/education/join Register for the event here: https://iibig.com/education For event and sponsorship inquiries, contact Don Buford, Founder/CEO of iiBIG, at DonB@iiBIG.com. For media inquiries, email communications@iibig.com.------------------------------Founded in 2006, the International Institute for Business Information & Growth (iiBIG) is an independent conference organizer committed to connecting senior-level executives across the financial services, investment, and healthcare sectors. Our events provide valuable opportunities for industry leaders to exchange insights, expand their knowledge, and build meaningful connections.For inquiries about the event and sponsorship opportunities, please contact:Don BufordFounder/CEO & Conference OrganizerInternational Institute for Business Information & Growth - iiBIGDonB@iiBIG.comFor media inquiries, please contact:communications@iibig.comThank You to Our 2025 Sponsors & PartnersGold Sponsor: Stradley RononSilver Sponsors: US Education Finance Group, College Ave Student Loans, OneLogos, RevLtek Financial SolutionsCo-Sponsor: LendKey

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.