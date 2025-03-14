The OpenSSL Corporation and The OpenSSL Foundation Announce the Formation of Technical Advisory Committees (TACs)

NEWARK, Del., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OpenSSL Corporation and the OpenSSL Foundation are establishing the Technical Advisory Committees (TACs) to provide expert guidance and strategic direction for our technical initiatives. These advisory bodies are critical in enhancing our governance structure, ensuring that the decisions reflect the diverse stakeholders involved and that our Mission and Values stay aligned with the community's needs.

Purpose of the TACs

The TACs will serve as key advisory bodies, ensuring that the voices of the OpenSSL Communities—Academics, Committers, Distributions, Individuals, Large Businesses, and Small Businesses—are heard and considered in the OpenSSL Project’s technical decision-making.

TACs Objectives:

Guide the OpenSSL Library’s development roadmap and security best practices.

Advise on cryptographic technologies and governance policies.

Align technical direction with industry needs in coordination with Business Advisory Committees (BACs).



Election Process and Timeline

March 17 – April 13 : Registration, Nominations & Candidate Vetting

: Registration, Nominations & Candidate Vetting April 14 – 27 : Voting (Open Ballot on the Community Page)

: Voting (Open Ballot on the Community Page) April 28: Results Announcement



TAC Q&A Sessions

To help community members understand the role of the TACs and the election process, the OpenSSL Corporation and the OpenSSL Foundation will host two Q&A sessions:

Session 1

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

2:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Duration: 30 minutes

30 minutes Speakers: Tim Hudson, President (OpenSSL Corporation); Matt Caswell, President (OpenSSL Foundation)

Tim Hudson, President (OpenSSL Corporation); Matt Caswell, President (OpenSSL Foundation) Register



Session 2

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 9:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

9:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Duration: 30 minutes

30 minutes Speakers: Anton Arapov, Operations Director (OpenSSL Corporation); Matt Caswell, President (OpenSSL Foundation)

Anton Arapov, Operations Director (OpenSSL Corporation); Matt Caswell, President (OpenSSL Foundation) Register



Get Involved

Join us in shaping the OpenSSL Library’s future. For more details on the nomination process, election procedures, and how to participate in the Q&A sessions, visit our communities page or follow our Blog .

Contact:

OpenSSL Software Foundation

40 E Main Street, Suite 744

Newark, Delaware 19711

USA OpenSSL Software Services Inc.

40 E Main Street, Suite 744

Newark, Delaware 19711

USA



Contact: marcom@openssl.org +45 208 996 09

