03/14/2025

Attorney General Tong Wins Temporary Block on Mass Firings of Federal Probationary Employees and Gets Fired Employees Their Jobs Back

Federal Judge Orders 18 Federal Agencies to Give Employees Their Jobs Back by Monday

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement after a federal judge in the United States District Court for Maryland issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) for 18 federal agencies, ordering them to stop the illegal mass layoffs of federal probationary employees and to reinstate fired employees by 1:00pm on Monday, March 17, 2025.

“This order is a major reprieve for thousands of workers across the country and here in Connecticut. These are people we all rely on to keep our skies safe, to make sure our retirees get their checks on time, to get our veterans the healthcare and benefits they served and sacrificed for. And these people are the backbones of families all over who rely on this work to pay their mortgage and feed their children. In their rush to gut the federal government, Donald Trump and Elon Musk illegally bulldozed through basic required steps, and we’re not going to let him get away with this lawless and needless cruelty,” said Attorney General Tong.

The TRO order comes seven days after Attorney General Tong joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general on March 6, 2025, in suing numerous federal agencies for causing irreparable injuries to Connecticut and the other plaintiff states. The lawsuit sought immediate relief. The TRO stops the unlawful mass firings, orders the agencies to give those employees their jobs back, and applies to the following 18 federal agencies:

Department of Agriculture

Department of Commerce

Department of Education

Department of Energy

Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Homeland Security

Department of Housing and Urban Development

Department of Interior

Department of Labor

Department of Transportation

Department of Treasury

Department of Veterans Affairs

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Environmental Protection Agency

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

General Services Administration

Small Business Administration

United States Agency for International Development



Attorney General Tong was joined by the attorneys general of Maryland, Minnesota, the District of Columbia, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawai’i, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

