Westlake University Now Accepting Applications To Its 2025 Summer Research Internship

HANGZHOU, China, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westlake University is now accepting applications to its 2025 Summer Research Internship program. The online application portal opened on March 11th and will close on April 14th, 2025. Internships are available for approximately 100 different research projects located in 64 different world-class laboratories at Westlake. Internships take place from July 14th to August 22nd, 2025, and allow international students to engage in cutting-edge research, join a vibrant scholarly community, and to contribute to scientific advancements.

A Multidisciplinary Research Experience

The Westlake Summer Research Internship spans across four schools:

School of Science

School of Engineering

School of Life Sciences

School of Medicine

Each participant will become an integral member of a dedicated research team, working under the mentorship of distinguished scientists. The program fosters a collaborative and interdisciplinary approach, ensuring interns gain valuable exposure to a variety of scientific perspectives.

In addition to laboratory work, interns will participate in research forums, interdisciplinary roundtable discussions, and cultural activities, allowing them to engage deeply with both their research and the vibrant Hangzhou community.

Research Opportunities and Hands-On Learning

This year’s internships span diverse research fields including theoretical and computational chemistry; quantitative biology, complex systems, AI; nano technology; microbiome engineering and quantitative biology; reinforcement learning and robot embodied intelligence; biochips and biosensors; micro nano robots; biocatalysis (Artificial Intelligence in biotechnology); statistical genetics and genomics; neurotechnologies; and more. Each of these hands-on learning internships is designed to hone research skills and prepare participants for advanced academic and professional pursuits.

Click on the PDF below to view the list of Summer Research Internship opportunities available in summer 2025!

Westlake University 2025 Summer Research Internship.pdf

Eligibility and Application Timeline

The program is open to non-PRC citizens who hold a valid passport and meet one of the following criteria:

Currently pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree, with expected graduation in 2026 or 2027.

Have already completed a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

The application period runs from March 11th, 2025, at 12:00 PM to April 14th, 2025, at 12:00 PM (Chinese Standard Time).

If you are ready, click here to apply!

About Westlake University

Westlake University is at the forefront of global scientific innovation, providing interns with a stimulating research environment, access to state-of-the-art laboratories, and mentorship from leading experts in various scientific fields.

Media Contact

Website: https://en.westlake.edu.cn/

Email: office@westlake.edu.cn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.