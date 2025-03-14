Complete your Hunter Education with MDC in Jefferson City March 25

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification at an event at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City on March 25 from 5-9 p.m. This event is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the classes are designed for participants ages 11 and older.

Prior to attending the event, participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, youth participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Adult participants can complete their certification completely online for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. These student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt or at any MDC office.

Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4jY. Questions about the event can be sent to Justin McGuire at justin.mcguire@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.