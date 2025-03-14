Leveraging Skill Assessments to Meet CMMC Compliance

Cary, NC, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizations will pay an average of more than $5 million for each cybersecurity breach this year, yet a whopping 87% of companies say they have skill gaps and are not fully prepared to handle a breach, according to multiple industry reports. This becomes a critical gap for defense contractors, which are now required to meet stringent new guidelines compliant with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

As tech leaders scramble to fill vacancies with qualified employees and upskill current ones, four in five organizations are relying on skill assessments to do the heavy lifting. “Identifying and addressing skill gaps is not just about compliance,” points out Dara Warn, the CEO of INE Security, a global provider of cybersecurity training and certifications . “Assessments are really about fortifying an organization’s defenses against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. We developed Skill Sonar as a crucial assessment tool to help CISOs pinpoint skill gaps for targeted upskilling initiatives, ensuring a stronger security posture that aligns with compliance needs.”

The Cybersecurity Compliance Connection

Many compliance frameworks, including CMMC, NIST, CSF, and ISQ 27001 , require organizations to demonstrate that they have a skilled and competent cybersecurity team. Skill assessments paired with elite training such as Skill Sonar+INE Security arm organizations with the support needed to proactively identify skill gaps, engage in targeted upskilling, meet compliance requirements, and demonstrate due diligence.

Warn notes the impact goes a step further. “Implementing skill assessments can ultimately help technology leads protect the bottom line by reducing compliance costs. By proactively addressing skill gaps, they can avoid costly fines and penalties associated with non-compliance.”

How to Identify Skill Gaps Using Skill Sonar

Identifying skill gaps requires a multi-pronged approach consisting of technical assessments, evaluations of incident response readiness, and conducting regular research on compliance requirements. Assessment tools like Skill Sonar can help streamline the process to get teams upskilled with minimal investment by:

Assessing Current Skills: Use tests and quizzes to evaluate current individual proficiency levels in specific areas including penetration testing, incident response, and security auditing.

Use tests and quizzes to evaluate current individual proficiency levels in specific areas including penetration testing, incident response, and security auditing. Analyzing Incident Response: After reviewing past security incidents and breaches, organizations can leverage Skill Sonar for targeted training recommendations based on skill assessment performance.

After reviewing past security incidents and breaches, organizations can leverage Skill Sonar for targeted training recommendations based on skill assessment performance. Researching Industry Trends: INE Security provides the cybersecurity community with free and up-to-date resources, including monthly capture-the-flag exercises.

INE Security continues to develop and refine methods for businesses to achieve their cybersecurity objectives efficiently. By offering tailored learning paths, INE ensures that employees not only meet but exceed the requirements of their roles, preparing them for future challenges in an ever-evolving landscape.

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers, offering both Red Team training and Blue Team training. INE Security’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

Attachment

Kathryn Brown INE kbrown@ine.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.