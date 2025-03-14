VeeMost Technologies Announces E-Rate Wins, New Vendor Partnerships, and Contracts with a Government Services Provider in the Defense Sector

Red Bank, NJ, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeeMost Technologies Inc. (OTC: $GDVM) is pleased to announce several key business achievements, reinforcing its commitment to growth and innovation in the IT and cybersecurity sectors.

Major E-Rate Wins Strengthen Position in Education Sector

VeeMost has successfully won Nine E-Rate bids to provide technology solutions for schools, with additional contract awards expected in the coming weeks. This marks a significant step forward in the company’s continued success within the E-Rate program, which enables schools and libraries to access affordable IT infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions.

“As an experienced technology provider in the education sector, we are proud to support schools with the critical IT services and products they need to enhance learning environments,” said Mr. Ejiogu, President at VeeMost. “These wins validate our expertise and position us for continued success as more E-Rate funding is allocated.”

Expansion into the Defense Industry

VeeMost has also secured multiple contracts with a defense industry company, strengthening its role in providing secure, high-performance IT solutions to critical infrastructure and national security sectors. These deals mark an important milestone as the company expands its capabilities to serve defense and government-related clients.

New Vendor Partnerships with Vertiv, Nutanix, and Lenovo

To enhance its portfolio of solutions, VeeMost has established new strategic partnerships with vendors such as Vertiv, Nutanix, Lenovo and more. These partnerships will allow the company to continue to provide cutting-edge IT, cloud, and infrastructure solutions to its clients, including businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions.

“With the addition of these key partners, we are positioned to deliver even more comprehensive and scalable solutions to our customers,” said Mr. Ejiogu. “Our goal is to continuously expand our offerings and meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Progress Toward GSA Schedule Approval

VeeMost has officially begun the process of obtaining a GSA Schedule contract, which will provide direct access to federal, state, and local government contracts. To streamline this process, VeeMost has engaged the services of Government Services Exchange (GSE), a leading consulting firm specializing in helping businesses obtain GSA certification and secure government contracts.

“GSE has an outstanding track record of guiding companies through the GSA approval process, and we are confident that their expertise will help us achieve certification efficiently,” said Mr. Ejiogu. “The GSA Schedule is a key part of our long-term growth strategy, opening doors to significant government business opportunities.”

CEO Honored with Lifetime Gratitude Award at Prestigious Gala

VeeMost Technologies is also proud to announce that Mr. Melvin Ejiogu was honored with a Lifetime Gratitude Award at the 50th Gala Celebration of a leading educational institution in Cleveland, Ohio, for contributions to education technology. This recognition highlights the company’s deep commitment to supporting schools through cybersecurity, networking, and IT infrastructure solutions.

“This recognition underscores the impact VeeMost has had on the education sector, not just as a service provider but as a true partner in shaping the future of learning,” said Mr. Ejiogu. “It reflects our dedication to making a meaningful difference in communities through technology.”

Looking Ahead

With multiple contract wins, new contracts in a key sector, strong vendor partnerships, and progress toward GSA certification, VeeMost Technologies continues to execute its vision for expansion. The company remains committed to delivering cutting-edge IT solutions and driving value for its shareholders.

