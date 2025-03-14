Brag House to Ring the Closing Bell at Nasdaq MarketSite, Celebrating Innovation in College Sports and Community Engagement

NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. ("Brag House" or the "Company"), a premier media technology platform designed for casual college gamers and brands seeking to connect with the Gen Z demographic, today announced that Lavell Juan, co-founder and CEO, and Daniel Leibovich, co-founder and COO, will ring the Nasdaq closing bell on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, NYC. This comes following a successful initial public offering of common stock at $4 per share.

“We are extremely excited and honored to ring the closing bell to commemorate our recent initial public offering on Nasdaq. The listing is a testament to the growing impact of collegial sports and communities and Brag House's role in shaping its future,” said Lavell Juan, co-founder and CEO of Brag House. “At Brag House, we are dedicated to creating an inclusive, competitive, and engaging space where students, fans, and gamers can come together in new and exciting ways.”

“We appreciate the support of all our brand partners, users and stakeholders, and look forward to what we can accomplish together,” said Daniel Leibovich, co-founder and COO of Brag House.

The Nasdaq closing bell ceremony will be broadcast live at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City, New York. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure investors that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC, available for review at www.sec.gov.

Media Contact:

Dan Walsh

dan@mustardpr.com

+44 (0) 7827 816 971

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey

VP, Investor Relations

ir@thebraghouse.com

Legal Disclaimer:

