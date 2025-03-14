iPower to Participate at the 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 17, 2025

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven ecommerce services provider and online retailer, today announced its participation at the 37th Annual Roth Conference, which is taking place at the Laguna Cliffs Marriot Hotel in Dana Point, California on March 16-18, 2025.

iPower will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Monday, March 17, 2025.

For additional information about the conference, or to schedule one-on-one meetings with the Company’s management team, please contact Elevate IR at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a nationwide network of warehouses, competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. iPower believes that these capabilities will enable it to efficiently move a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

IPW@elevate-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

