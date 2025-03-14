Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,982 in the last 365 days.

iPower to Participate at the 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 17, 2025

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven ecommerce services provider and online retailer, today announced its participation at the 37th Annual Roth Conference, which is taking place at the Laguna Cliffs Marriot Hotel in Dana Point, California on March 16-18, 2025.

iPower will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Monday, March 17, 2025.

For additional information about the conference, or to schedule one-on-one meetings with the Company’s management team, please contact Elevate IR at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

About iPower Inc. 

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a nationwide network of warehouses, competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. iPower believes that these capabilities will enable it to efficiently move a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
IPW@elevate-ir.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

iPower to Participate at the 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 17, 2025

Distribution channels: IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more