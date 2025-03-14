Mass Technology Leadership Council Announces Tech Top 50
Recognizing the Leaders Powering Massachusetts’ Tech Ecosystem
BOSTON, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MTLC) has announced the honorees of its annual Tech Top 50 awards, recognized at a reception hosted by McKinsey & Company in Boston on March 13th. The Tech Top 50 celebrates the companies, leaders, and technologies that have made a significant impact over the past year across 11 categories: CEO of the Year; CHRO of the Year; CMO of the Year; CTO of the Year; Mosaic Award; Rising Star of the Year; Startup of the Year; Tech Company of the Year; AI Implementation; Community Impact; Workforce Culture.
Additionally, Pam Reeve was honored with MTLC’s Commonwealth Award, which recognizes an individual whose lifetime contributions have helped shape the region’s tech ecosystem.
Honorees were selected by a panel of industry peers based on nominations. In the coming weeks, MTLC will highlight the stories of this year’s recipients, showcasing their accomplishments and impact on customers, partners, employees, and the broader community.
"I’m lucky to see firsthand how the incredible Massachusetts tech community comes together and drives change, even as the pace of innovation never slows," said Sara Fraim, CEO of MTLC. "From groundbreaking technology to the people making it happen, we continue to show why this is one of the best tech ecosystems in the world."
Tech Top 50 Recipients
CEO of the Year
(Winner) Jason Trevisan, CarGurus
Mark Barrocas, SharkNinja
Andy Beck, PathAI
Anna Jaffe, Mobi.AI
Phil Pergola, CloudZero
Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT
Amy Spurling, Compt
Brooks Tingle, John Hancock
CHRO of the Year
(Winner) Heather Hartford, Acquia
Julie Law, Rocket Software
CMO of the Year
(Winner) Barbara Goose, Rocket Software
Thomas Bain, VulnCheck
Rachel Keohan, Hometap
Shamini Martin, Trigent Software
Asim Zaheer, Nasuni
CTO of the Year
(Winner) Simeon Simeonov, Swoop
Erin DeCesare, ezCater
Eric Gratz, Ascend Elements
Ashok Jakati, Quility Insurance
Mosaic Award
(Winner) Olu Ibrahim, Founder and CEO, Kids in Tech
Rising Star of the Year.
(Winner) Christina Jayson, PathAI
Cansu Canca, The Institute for Experiential AI at Northeastern University
Cvic Innocent, Frankenbuild Ventures
Jeff Rogers, ProInfoNet
Michael Sands, Accenture
Start Up of the Year
(Winner) VulnCheck
AiM Medical Robotics
Mobi.AI
Pacto Medical, Inc.
Summize
Tech Company of the Year
(Winner) SharkNinja
CarGurus
Hallmark Health Care Solutions
Nexthink
Rocket Software
AI Implementation
(Winner) Iron Mountain
Bullhorn
CarGurus
DreamKey
Salesforce
Community Impact
(Winner) The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation
Branchfood and BVG
C10 Labs
Flywire
MIT Professional Education
Workforce Culture
(Winner) Akamai Technology
Acquia
Capital One
Progress
Rocket Software
The Tech Top 50 is sponsored by BDO, Foley Hoag, Force Management, Invest Northern Ireland, PTC.
About Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, Inc.
The Mass Tech Leadership Council is the region’s leading tech association, dedicated to convening leaders with diverse perspectives to solve pressing global challenges and boost economic growth in Massachusetts. Through its programs and initiatives, the organization cultivates essential relationships among executives and helps to inspire the next generation of leaders. With hundreds of members and partners, the Mass Tech Leadership Council creates a dynamic environment where ideas and inclusivity converge to drive transformative changes. To learn more, please visit mtlc.co.
Contact:
Sara Fraim, MTLC
sara@mtlc.co
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.