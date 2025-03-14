Mass Technology Leadership Council Announces Tech Top 50

Recognizing the Leaders Powering Massachusetts’ Tech Ecosystem

BOSTON, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MTLC) has announced the honorees of its annual Tech Top 50 awards, recognized at a reception hosted by McKinsey & Company in Boston on March 13th. The Tech Top 50 celebrates the companies, leaders, and technologies that have made a significant impact over the past year across 11 categories: CEO of the Year; CHRO of the Year; CMO of the Year; CTO of the Year; Mosaic Award; Rising Star of the Year; Startup of the Year; Tech Company of the Year; AI Implementation; Community Impact; Workforce Culture.

Additionally, Pam Reeve was honored with MTLC’s Commonwealth Award, which recognizes an individual whose lifetime contributions have helped shape the region’s tech ecosystem.

Honorees were selected by a panel of industry peers based on nominations. In the coming weeks, MTLC will highlight the stories of this year’s recipients, showcasing their accomplishments and impact on customers, partners, employees, and the broader community.

"I’m lucky to see firsthand how the incredible Massachusetts tech community comes together and drives change, even as the pace of innovation never slows," said Sara Fraim, CEO of MTLC. "From groundbreaking technology to the people making it happen, we continue to show why this is one of the best tech ecosystems in the world."

Tech Top 50 Recipients

CEO of the Year

(Winner) Jason Trevisan, CarGurus

Mark Barrocas, SharkNinja

Andy Beck, PathAI

Anna Jaffe, Mobi.AI

Phil Pergola, CloudZero

Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT

Amy Spurling, Compt

Brooks Tingle, John Hancock

CHRO of the Year

(Winner) Heather Hartford, Acquia

Julie Law, Rocket Software

CMO of the Year

(Winner) Barbara Goose, Rocket Software

Thomas Bain, VulnCheck

Rachel Keohan, Hometap

Shamini Martin, Trigent Software

Asim Zaheer, Nasuni

CTO of the Year

(Winner) Simeon Simeonov, Swoop

Erin DeCesare, ezCater

Eric Gratz, Ascend Elements

Ashok Jakati, Quility Insurance

Mosaic Award

(Winner) Olu Ibrahim, Founder and CEO, Kids in Tech

Rising Star of the Year.

(Winner) Christina Jayson, PathAI

Cansu Canca, The Institute for Experiential AI at Northeastern University

Cvic Innocent, Frankenbuild Ventures

Jeff Rogers, ProInfoNet

Michael Sands, Accenture

Start Up of the Year

(Winner) VulnCheck

AiM Medical Robotics

Mobi.AI

Pacto Medical, Inc.

Summize

Tech Company of the Year

(Winner) SharkNinja

CarGurus

Hallmark Health Care Solutions

Nexthink

Rocket Software

AI Implementation

(Winner) Iron Mountain

Bullhorn

CarGurus

DreamKey

Salesforce

Community Impact

(Winner) The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation

Branchfood and BVG

C10 Labs

Flywire

MIT Professional Education

Workforce Culture

(Winner) Akamai Technology

Acquia

Capital One

Progress

Rocket Software

The Tech Top 50 is sponsored by BDO, Foley Hoag, Force Management, Invest Northern Ireland, PTC.

About Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Tech Leadership Council is the region’s leading tech association, dedicated to convening leaders with diverse perspectives to solve pressing global challenges and boost economic growth in Massachusetts. Through its programs and initiatives, the organization cultivates essential relationships among executives and helps to inspire the next generation of leaders. With hundreds of members and partners, the Mass Tech Leadership Council creates a dynamic environment where ideas and inclusivity converge to drive transformative changes. To learn more, please visit mtlc.co.

