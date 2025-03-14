T4Trade Expands Online Trading Offerings with Multi-Asset Access





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T4Trade has announced the expansion of its online trading services, reinforcing its position as a multi-asset brokerage. With access to over 300 financial instruments across forex, commodities, metals, indices, and shares, T4Trade continues to provide a comprehensive trading environment for both new and experienced traders.

The broker supports trading via the industry-standard MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform and WebTrader, enabling access across Windows, macOS, iPhone/iPad, and Android devices. The MT4 platform includes advanced charting tools, encrypted communications, customizable interfaces, and algorithmic trading capabilities. Additionally, traders can utilize pre-installed Expert Advisors and over 50 technical indicators for automated trading.

T4Trade also offers TradeCopier, a copy trading feature that allows traders to follow strategies from other market participants or earn performance-based fees as strategy providers.

With multiple account types, T4Trade provides various trading conditions, including fixed and floating spreads, leverage options, and commission-free trading on select accounts. The broker also offers educational resources such as eBooks, webinars, podcasts, and market analysis to support traders at different experience levels.

Licensed by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority, T4Trade follows client fund protection protocols, including segregated bank accounts and transparent trading practices. The company provides multilingual customer support available 24/5 via telephone, email, and live chat.

For more information, users can visit T4Trade’s website.

About T4Trade

T4Trade is a regulated online trading broker providing access to a wide range of financial instruments across multiple asset classes. With a focus on technology, market accessibility, and educational support, T4Trade offers trading solutions designed to meet the needs of traders at all levels. The company operates under a financial services license from the Seychelles Financial Services Authority and adheres to industry standards for client fund protection and transparency.

